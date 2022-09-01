Read full article on original website
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one.
Poll: Parents’ concern for school safety highest in two decades
As students get ready to go back to school – a new Gallup poll finds parents’ concern for their children’s safety at school has risen to its highest point in more than two decades. The poll was conducted about three months after 19 children and two adults...
Western states struggle under record heat wave
Thousands are evacuating a fast-moving wildfire in California. In the small town of Weed, dozens of homes burned to the ground and fire crews were racing against time to save the most vulnerable. Across the west, at least four million people are now under fire alerts. The hot, dry weather...
Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away
Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in...
Efforts ramp-up to help New Yorkers facing drug addiction
Overdose deaths from fentanyl, heroin and other opioids have become a serious public health crisis. Now, there are more efforts to help New Yorkers struggling with an addiction. The State Office of Addiction Services and Supports says they’ve seen an overwhelming number of people attend its free naloxone training session...
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Man who flew plane over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Medical examiner confirms remains are missing teacher Meghan Marohn
The remains found Thursday in Lee are definitely missing teacher Meghan Marohn. That’s what the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells NewsChannel 13. The circumstances of her disappearance and death remain under investigation.
Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s
Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
