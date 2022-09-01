Fire destroys money-exchange business in San Ysidro

A fire destroyed a San Ysidro money-exchange business and an attached storage area early Thursday and threatened nearby mobile homes and vehicles before it was extinguished, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The blaze was reported at a building on Willow Road near San Ysidro Boulevard around 7:15 a.m. One person suffered burn injuries to his arm but declined medical attention, fire officials said.

About 40 firefighters from San Diego, Chula Vista and National City responded to the fire.

Crews arrived to find a large storage area attached to the money exchange bungalow fully engulfed in flames, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. Flames were threatening a nearby mobile home park. The flames then spread to the bungalow.

"We had heavy fire impinging on a small commercial structure that ended up being a money exchange," San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Phil Haughey told OnScene TV. "We had a number of exposures to the local mobile home park and the cars nearby."

He said crews did a great job of quickly putting "a lot of water" on the fire. He said a trailer next to the storage unit also was damaged.

Fire officials estimated the fire caused about $50,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 in damage to its contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





