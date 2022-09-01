ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City offers financial grants to 2 abortion providers

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The city of Chicago is giving $500,000 to two abortion providers as they see more women traveling here from states that have banned the procedure.

The Chicago Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood will each receive $250,000 from the Chicago Department of Pubic Health.

The Abortion Fund says the money will pay for appointments, as well as travel, lodging, childcare and other logistics.

The president of Planned Parenthood of Illinois says since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade they've seen more out-of-state patients than ever before. Thirty percent are traveling from 20 different states, President and CEO Jennifer Welch said.

The city includes resources and information about abortions and follow up care on its website.

