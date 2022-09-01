GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Looking at the tropical scene, both Danielle and Earl are the only systems currently being tracked over the Atlantic. Danielle is far east of Bermuda and tracking to the northeast. Earl is east of the Leeward Islands and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. No worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and not even get close to the U.S.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO