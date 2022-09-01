Read full article on original website
Lifeguards stress safety on Labor Day
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians spend Labor Day a lot of different ways, but for many people near the coast, they found themselves on the beach on Monday. Lifeguards in the stands on Labor Day continued to stress the importance of water safety even with favorable conditions at several of the beaches.
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Eastern Carolina businesses reflect on a return-to-normal Labor Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many Eastern Carolina businesses are closed for the holiday, some kept their doors open for the first Labor Day since 2019 without COVID-19 restrictions. After the big game between East Carolina University and NC State on Saturday, some residents decided to stay in the area...
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
Teen suspect identified in ECU campus armed robbery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspect has been identified in an early Sunday morning armed robbery on East Carolina University’s campus. ECU police say two people were walking in the West End Dining and Bloxton House area just after 2 a.m. when a group of possible teenagers started following them.
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
Private plane crashes in Pender County, two hospitalized for injuries
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people riding inside a small private airplane were injured after the plane had to make an emergency landing. At least two people in the area saw the plane go down, including a farmer picking corn. Pender County 911 got a call for a downed...
First Alert Forecast: Next front slated to bring showers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A frontal boundary from the north will be slowly pushing across ENC Tuesday into Wednesday, with weak low pressure settling in offshore over the next few days. That will bring a decent chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, especially later Tuesday and then again Wednesday. Slightly cooler and less humid air will follow to take us into Thursday and Friday, with an upper-trough this weekend bringing the possibility of more unsettled weather.
Wrightsville Beach sees high number of rip current rescues
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service released information regarding a high number of rip current rescues performed on Sept. 4. Per their report, the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue performed 15-20 rip current rescues on Sunday. According to the NWS, many beaches in southeastern North Carolina, including Wrightsville...
Two named storms over the Atlantic this Labor Day Weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hurricane Danielle is far northeast of Bermuda and tracking farther away to the northeast. Tropical Storm Earl is north of Puerto Rico and slowly tracking to the northwest. Earl in the weaker system, but may become a hurricane over the next 5 days. No worries for the U.S. though, as the system is expected to eventually recurve and not even get close to the U.S.
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Summery pattern continues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A strong ridge of high pressure east near the Northeastern US is maintaining control of our weather, with little change expected through Labor Day. Shower chances for Labor Day will be be minimal as temperatures should soar into 80s, peaking at 90 for a few locations. Around midweek, a cold front will approach the area from the west, increasing the possibility of showers. A few thunderstorms is possible. The best opportunities for rain appears to be Tuesday through Thursday, with the highest chance Wednesday night. By late week temperatures and weather conditions should improve with daily highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.
ECU fans come together for the first game of the season celebrating National Tailgate Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football has officially started in the East and East Carolina University students, families, and alums celebrated the opening game as the Pirates took on the NC State Wolfpack. It was a fun day for college football fans as the game was completely sold out. Many...
