Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions

The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo

Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Heatwave, Tidepools, Treasury Report

I hope you all enjoy the Labor Day holiday this weekend, and please remember to take necessary precautions during the heatwave. Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the high 90s to low 100 degrees through Monday, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School

SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10

Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

QUICK-OUT: Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg throws seven TDs in win

Canyon’s Christian Lundsberg (No. 12) threw seven touchdown passes, throwing them to Kayvon Monfared (No. 2) and Colin Chu (No. 6). (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School quarterback Christian Lunsberg threw seven touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Comanches to a 49-14 non-league...
FULLERTON, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton

Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
FULLERTON, CA

