Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO