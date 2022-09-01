ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

WRAL News

Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
