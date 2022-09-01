Read full article on original website
Related
Former Johnston County high school English teacher accused of statutory rape
The 37-year-old had been working at the school for just over a year.
WRAL
West Johnston High 'Teach of the Year' nominee facing a judge Tuesday over statutory rape charges
Benson, N.C. — A West Johnston High School teacher, who was once nominated for "Teacher of the Year", will face a judge on Tuesday for statutory rape charges. 37-year-old Amanda Doll is facing a number of charges including sex acts with a student and indecent liberties with a child.
WRAL
The Tar Heel Traveler looks back to 2011, when 22 twins attended Bailey Elementary in Nash County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Tar Heel Traveler looks back to 2011, when 22 twins attended Bailey Elementary in Nash County. On this Labor Day with many students recently...
Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinajournal.com
Fight over secret recordings shows Johnston County school board in turmoil
In a YouTube video two candidates for Johnston County School Board call for a state audit of the system's finances. Accusations of ethics violations, abusing student assignment system, and hiding federal COVID money promise a heated Sept 6 meeting. The Johnston County school board voted 6-1 last week to censure...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
WRAL
Deputy Ned Byrd's family hold press conference addressing recent decisions made by Wake County Sheriff
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy Ned Byrd's family hold press conference addressing recent decisions made by Wake County Sheriff. The family of Deputy Ned Byrd holds a press conference...
WRAL
One person dies in head-on collision on Six Forks Road in north Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a head-on collision on Monday at Six Forks Road and Newton Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The Raleigh Watch Commander said a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane of Six Forks Road before hitting the other vehicle head on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
2 robbed at gunpoint on ECU campus; 1 teen in custody
One of the teens pulled a gun and demanded items. Another teen had a gun in his waistband.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County bridge will close next week for replacement
LA GRANGE – The bridge spanning Groundnut Creek on Aldridge Store Road northeast of La Grange is scheduled to close Tuesday to be replaced. Built in 1966, the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requiring more maintenance. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Elementary student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount. A Rocky Mount family says they're still recovering from their panic after their...
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
WRAL
'I saw the damage you had done.' Parents speak to man convicted of hitting, killing child
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'I saw the damage you had done.' Parents speak to man convicted of hitting, killing child. The parents of a 4-year-old young Holly Springs boy...
Family of pregnant Rocky Mount woman question why she was shot in the stomach
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach in Rocky Mount said she is still in the hospital fighting for the life of her unborn son. Jessica Moore’s cousin says said family is shattered and trying to understand how this tragedy could have happened.
K-9 helps Nash County deputy recover from gunshot wounds
Toney, 49, gives a lot of credit for his recovery to this point to his on-the-job partner, Chase, a 7-year-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.
Daughter, Farmville Central grad in military surprises father with return home
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — James Pittman figured he was just going to enjoy his birthday by watching the Farmville Central Jaguars take on the West Carteret Patriots in a high school football game on Friday night. Then the mascot changed all of that. Touchdown Friday: East Duplin, New Bern get shutouts Kenya Pittman, who is […]
Wake County K-9 unit sees shake-up after deputy Ned Byrd's death
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is changing its K-9 unit in the aftermath of the shooting death of deputy Ned Byrd, who was killed last month in the line of duty. WRAL Investigates obtained the reassignment list from the Wake Sheriff’s Office showing promotions, transfers and demotions. It involves some of the people closest to Byrd.
cbs17
Johnston County homeowners stuck with fixing potholes after developer never turned the road over to the state
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – On South Ridge Drive in Johnston County, drivers have been dealing with problems with potholes for years. “We have seen people go through here not realizing there’s a big hole, and they’ll scrape the bottom of their cars and you hear the bang,” Mark Wood said, who lives on South Ridge Drive.
Comments / 6