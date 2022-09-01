Read full article on original website
Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo
Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Raises $120,000 for High Hopes
For more than two decades, noted jazz saxophonist Eric Marienthal (a Newport Beach resident) has hosted an annual benefit concert at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach to raise funds for High Hopes Brain Injury Program. This year’s 23rd annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert was held on Sunday, July...
Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions
The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
OC Community Foundation Helps Raise Neary $400K to Support Boys and Girls Clubs in OC
On August 24, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day to support 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County, including the Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach, part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.
Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet
Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet. The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon. Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m. At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire The post Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuation orders issued for 200 acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake
A 200-acre fire is threatening homes in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear. The Radford Fire was initially reported at around 2 p.m. By 7:15 p.m., the blaze grew to 200 acres. Approximately 140 personnel were assigned to the incident with more on order. #RadfordFire UPDATE: Currently 50 acres with 0% contained. Approximately The post Evacuation orders issued for 200 acre fire burning near Big Bear Lake appeared first on KESQ.
‘Fairview Fire’ in Hemet grows to 2,000 acres; 2 killed, several homes destroyed
Two people died and another was injured as a brush fire spread rapidly through the city of Hemet in Riverside County Monday, destroying several homes, Cal Fire said. The Fairview Fire, which was first reported around 2 p.m., had burned approximately 2,000 acres and was listed as 5% contained as of 10 p.m. Seven structures […]
Commentary: It's time for City to take action against theater
The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (Staff photo) It has been 10 months since the head of Krikorian Premier Theatres stood before the Menifee City Council and said, “I’m committed to moving forward as soon as things open up.”. It...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant
A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.
Inland Empire PMI dips below 50
The Inland Empire’s purchasing managers index was 49 in August, down from 53 in July and below 50 for the first time in nearly two years, according to data released by the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino. That’s the not-so-good news in...
Damaged California Mobile Home Dumped In Middle Of Street
The drivers were nowhere to be found.
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼
Authorities put a call out for the community's help in finding a Yucca Valley man last seen in the Fontana area on August 9, 2022. Robert Frank Lewis, Jr., 43, was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on August 9. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, following his release, Lewis The post Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Car stolen at OCC Swap Meet
An auto theft was reported by Orange Coast College Public Safety at the OCC Swap Meet on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is a gold colored 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe and was taken from the Adams parking lot. OCC Public Safety has surveyed the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
Heil Avenue pedestrian and bicyclist bridge and Southbound I-405 Warner Avenue on- and off-ramps are now open
NOW OPEN! Southbound (SB) I-405 Warner Avenue On- and Off-Ramps. We are thrilled to announce another project milestone! The SB I-405 Warner on- and off-ramps are NOW OPEN! Follow us on social media or sign up for alerts at bit.ly/405-signup to receive the latest project updates and milestones!. For more...
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
