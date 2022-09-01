ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
MONTCO.Today

Top of the Food Chain: Inquirer Lists Nine Montco Big Firms That Are Crushing It in the Success Dept.

Nine large-size Montgomery County businesses made the Philadelphia Inquirer's 2022 list of top workplaces. The Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces 2022 list recognized nine Montgomery County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the category of big firms (those with more than 500 employees). The list is based on a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
Person
Charles Ii
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
timespub.com

JAG-ONE Physical Therapy comes to Bucks County

Combining innovative therapeutic modalities with skilled, compassionate care, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is a leading in-network provider for physical therapy, occupational therapy, orthopedic rehabilitation, and more. In October of 2021, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy expanded their reach and added seven Pennsylvania locations to their already established locations in New York and New...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#King Charles#Localevent
billypenn.com

‘Center of the political universe’; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly’s Labor Day history | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lykensvalley.org

Martha Jane Butcher of Lykens, 1944

A portrait of Martha Jane Butcher, from the Lykens Standard, March 17, 1944. The following article described Miss Butcher’s musical achievements at Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia:. WRITES & DIRECTS COLLEGE MUSIC COMEDY AT DREZEL, PHILADELPHIA. Tuesday, March 14 [1944], the combined student councils of Drexel Institute of Technology,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sanatogapost.com

State Bureau Looks to Limit Under-Age Drinking

ALLENTOWN PA – Establishments that serve alcoholic beverages to students attending colleges and universities in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties will be asked to help “target under-age drinking” and potentially “prevent alcohol-related problems” both on and off campus, state police from the Allentown-based Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement said Monday (Aug. 29, 2022).
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Mont Clare Family Brings Flood Protection Efforts to New Heights

Hillary Sell (r) is greeted by a neighbor in front of her newly lifted home in Mont Clare. The Mackay-Sell family home has been jacked up: not pricewise, not tech-wise, not in décor, but architecturally. It been raised eight feet as a preventative measure against floodwaters. Justine McDaniel waded into the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONT CLARE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Pet Fair Returns for its 11th Year

POTTSTOWN PA – The Pottstown Pet Fair, observing its 11th year in 2022, is scheduled to be held Saturday (Sept. 10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Memorial Park, 75 W. King St. Now considered one of the largest pet fairs in the state, attendance at the event is free and open to the public.
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bristol Times

Bristol Times

Bristol, PA
640
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Bristol, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/bristol-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy