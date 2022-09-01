Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Teen missing over two weeks back home with family
(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
fox2detroit.com
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
fox2detroit.com
Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Carjacking suspect rams Detroit police car, crashes into tree while fleeing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A carjacking suspect in Detroit is still missing after he rammed police officers in a stolen SUV before bailing from the vehicle and fleeing Sunday. Detroit police confirmed the suspect intentionally drove toward a police car that had attempted to box the driver in after he parked at a gas station.
"We’re still all in disbelief." Friend remembers double homicide victim
“Man, my heart sank. Just a wonderful brotha. So much more than a co-worker. He touched so many lives and touched so many people," Maynard said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Driver traveling at ‘high rate of speed’ dies after crashing into vehicle exiting onto I-75 -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696 A driver traveling at a “high rate of speed” died after rear-ending another vehicle as...
fox2detroit.com
20-year-old man killed after being ejected during crash on Woodward Ave.
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead, and his passenger is hospitalized following a crash in Pontiac Sunday morning. Police say Brody Thompson, 20, of Brown City, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 northbound on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street at around 1:45 a.m when the crash occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead, woman critically injured in roll-over crash along I-94 in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was ejected during a roll-over crash and struck by another vehicle along I-94 in Detroit early Monday morning.According to Michigan State Police, witnesses saw a vehicle driving reckless down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Harper before it ran off the roadway and overturned. Witnesses also said that the male driver transferred children from his to another vehicle before taking off on foot.As troopers were responding to the scene, they found a pedestrian struck on the east bound lanes of I-94 near Gratiot. Further investigation showed the victim was the driver of the overturned vehicle. The driver who hit the man stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police.A female passenger inside the overturned vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a critical head injury. She has not been identified. The children involved in the crash have been located and were unharmed.No identities have been released.Michigan State Police is asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore. The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old Ja'Miyah identified as third victim in last Sunday's random shooting spree
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - 16-year-old Ja'Miyah Lawrence was identified by her mom as the Jane Doe victim of last Sunday's quadruple shooting. Four people were shot; three of them fatally during a randomly targeted shooting. Ja'Miyah was tragically killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday in the area of Margareta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man hit, killed by vehicle while fleeing rollover crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A driver involved with a rollover crash near Detroit Monday morning was hit and killed by another vehicle while he was walking away from the scene, police said. At about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash...
abc12.com
Brown City man dies, woman injured in alleged drunken driving crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a Brown City man who died in a crash on Woodward Avenue over the weekend was speeding and intoxicated. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Brody Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 north on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control in a curve.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roseville woman arrested for impaired driving, child endangerment, officials say
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Roseville woman has been arrested for impaired driving, and child endangerment officials say. The incident occurred on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 6:20 p.m. in Royal Oak, police say. Police say the female driver, 36, displayed severe intoxication when they pulled her over as she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after rear-ending car exiting onto I-75 from I-696
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are investigating a freeway crash Monday morning that killed one driver in Royal Oak the night before. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, one vehicle rear ended another as they exited onto I-75 from eastbound I-696. The at-fault driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed with no evidence of braking,” officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for helping in arresting 27-year-old's killer
Dymaris Jones was pumping gas in Detroit when he was gunned down last April. The suspect behind the shooting remains missing as family plead with the public to help bring him to justice.
nbc25news.com
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
20-Year-Old Brody Thompson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and injured a young female in Pontiac Sunday morning. The crash happened on northbound Woodward Avenue [..]
fox2detroit.com
Community mourns Detroit mother of 5 killed in random shooting
The 43-year-old mother of five was killed last weekend by a random shooter on Sunday while she waited at a bus stop in Detroit. Lari Brisco worked a second job at Ram’s Horn to make ends meet and feed her family.
Comments / 0