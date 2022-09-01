ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

localocnews.com

A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School

SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions

The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
TUSTIN, CA
Tustin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Tustin, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Heatwave, Tidepools, Treasury Report

I hope you all enjoy the Labor Day holiday this weekend, and please remember to take necessary precautions during the heatwave. Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the high 90s to low 100 degrees through Monday, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo

Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022

Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss

Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

QUICK-OUT: Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg throws seven TDs in win

Canyon’s Christian Lundsberg (No. 12) threw seven touchdown passes, throwing them to Kayvon Monfared (No. 2) and Colin Chu (No. 6). (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School quarterback Christian Lunsberg threw seven touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Comanches to a 49-14 non-league...
FULLERTON, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Beckman evens record with decisive home victory over Savanna

Beckman running back Jonathan Sandoval scores one of four touchdowns Friday. (Photos courtesy Beckman High School). Beckman High School’s football team evened its record at 1-1 with a 48-7 non-league victory over Savanna Friday night at Tustin. The Patriots were led by Jonathan Sandoval, who rushed for 187 yards...
TUSTIN, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10

Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton

Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
FULLERTON, CA

