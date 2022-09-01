Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School
SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove accepting online applications for Garden Grove Police positions
The City of Garden Grove is seeking qualified and committed candidates who are service-oriented and passionate about making a difference in the community to join the Garden Grove Police Department. The City is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 29, 2022. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join.
localocnews.com
CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
localocnews.com
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Heatwave, Tidepools, Treasury Report
I hope you all enjoy the Labor Day holiday this weekend, and please remember to take necessary precautions during the heatwave. Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the high 90s to low 100 degrees through Monday, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
localocnews.com
OC Community Foundation Helps Raise Neary $400K to Support Boys and Girls Clubs in OC
On August 24, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) hosted Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day to support 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County, including the Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach, part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.
localocnews.com
Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Historian Steve Lech will tell the story of the Ortega Highway at the Orange County Historical Society’s season kick-off event, September 8th, at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. Social hour, light refreshments, and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. Program at 7:30 p.m. The creation of...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo
Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, September 5, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
localocnews.com
Heil Avenue pedestrian and bicyclist bridge and Southbound I-405 Warner Avenue on- and off-ramps are now open
NOW OPEN! Southbound (SB) I-405 Warner Avenue On- and Off-Ramps. We are thrilled to announce another project milestone! The SB I-405 Warner on- and off-ramps are NOW OPEN! Follow us on social media or sign up for alerts at bit.ly/405-signup to receive the latest project updates and milestones!. For more...
localocnews.com
Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Raises $120,000 for High Hopes
For more than two decades, noted jazz saxophonist Eric Marienthal (a Newport Beach resident) has hosted an annual benefit concert at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach to raise funds for High Hopes Brain Injury Program. This year’s 23rd annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert was held on Sunday, July...
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Try prayer. It really helps!
Philippians 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. I was talking to one of...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss
Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Fans, cheerleaders and bands provide support at weekend football games
Irvine students, part of the Irvine Frontier, support the Vaqueros Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim Tomlin). It was another big weekend of high school football in Orange County. The players and coaches were giving it all and the fans, cheerleaders and bands were once again a big part of the...
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg throws seven TDs in win
Canyon’s Christian Lundsberg (No. 12) threw seven touchdown passes, throwing them to Kayvon Monfared (No. 2) and Colin Chu (No. 6). (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School quarterback Christian Lunsberg threw seven touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Comanches to a 49-14 non-league...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Beckman evens record with decisive home victory over Savanna
Beckman running back Jonathan Sandoval scores one of four touchdowns Friday. (Photos courtesy Beckman High School). Beckman High School’s football team evened its record at 1-1 with a 48-7 non-league victory over Savanna Friday night at Tustin. The Patriots were led by Jonathan Sandoval, who rushed for 187 yards...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10
Seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 04 through September 10. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton
Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
localocnews.com
Saddleback makes big defensive stop in final minute and holds on for win over La Quinta
Joey Wilson was one of the offensive stars for Saddleback Friday night. (Photos OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) It definitely wasn’t easy, but Saddleback High School’s football team took another step forward Friday night defeating La Quinta 42-35 in a non-league game at Segerstrom. Saddleback (2-0) showed lots...
Comments / 0