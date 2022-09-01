ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign launches in Virginia

By Colleen Guerry, Allie Barefoot
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is teaming up with authorities in the Commonwealth to remind Virginia drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving this Labor Day weekend.

‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ — formerly known as ‘Checkpoint Strikeforce’ — has been an annual event for 21 years to help keep Virginia roads safe.

“Given the rise in alcohol-related crashes, it’s more important than ever that we continue our efforts to emphasize and practice safe driving habits to protect motorists traveling on Virginia’s roadways,” Youngkin said. “With more people on the roads this Labor Day weekend, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will work alongside state and local law enforcement partners to remind Virginians to plan a safe ride home if they are drinking.”

The campaign conducts annual research to signify the importance of the program’s message: “If you’re old enough to drink, act like it and get a safe ride.”

According to the research, the number of alcohol-related crashes increased by 1.9% last year, and the injuries caused by those crashes rose by 6%. In addition, nearly 16,000 people were convicted of driving under the influence in the Commonwealth. During Labor Day weekend in 2021 alone, Virginia State Police reported officers made 59 arrests for impaired driving.

Virginia State Police personnel will work through the holiday as part of Operation CARE – the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program will begin Friday, September 2nd and run through Monday, September 5th.

In addition, 92 Virginia law enforcement agencies will participate in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign through Labor Day. Law enforcement officers will conduct 383 individual saturation patrols and 31 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.

Complementing the enforcement, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is continuing its “Act Like It” public-awareness campaign. The campaign will be accompanied by a new 30-second video that reminds drivers that drinking and driving is irresponsible. To highlight the role of law enforcement, the traffic safety campaign’s “man-baby” character and his friend are met by a police officer outside a restaurant who commends the two for planning a safe ride home rather than risking a DUI. The campaign video reminds viewers that if you’re old enough to drink, act like it. Don’t risk a DUI. The latest video can be viewed here.

Happy days!!!
3d ago

Hell why just Labor day? need to do this once a week just put one up somewhere in each city in VA.. u would be amazed what u would find and how many ppl drink and drive.

WFXR

WFXR

