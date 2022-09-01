ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

foxsanantonio.com

Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study

SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Restaurant workers rally at Texas Capitol for better working conditions

On this Labor Day, a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol for union solidarity. Organizers say they're fighting for better working conditions for central Texas laborers. “Restaurant industry is really under-organized and so most restaurant workers just kind of have to suffer through really bad working conditions. You know, the ac in the kitchens at all of our stores has been broken consistently year after year, every summer, and people get sick from the heat," said Leah Melzter, of restaurant workers united.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O'Rourke over police funding

"Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O’Rourke over police funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott is launching an...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

TxDOT launches 'Be Safe and Drive Smart' to reduce pedestrian and bicyclists accidents

TxDOT is reminding you to “Be Safe and Drive Smart" as they launch a safety campaign. They want to cut down on the number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists. They say drivers should be on the lookout and should stop and yield to them at crosswalks. They also encourage pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic and crosswalk signals and wear reflective clothes or lights on bikes at night.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX

