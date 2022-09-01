Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study
SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
foxsanantonio.com
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families
SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
foxsanantonio.com
Restaurant workers rally at Texas Capitol for better working conditions
On this Labor Day, a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol for union solidarity. Organizers say they're fighting for better working conditions for central Texas laborers. “Restaurant industry is really under-organized and so most restaurant workers just kind of have to suffer through really bad working conditions. You know, the ac in the kitchens at all of our stores has been broken consistently year after year, every summer, and people get sick from the heat," said Leah Melzter, of restaurant workers united.
foxsanantonio.com
Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O'Rourke over police funding
"Greg Abbott to launch television ad targeting Beto O’Rourke over police funding" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Gov. Greg Abbott is launching an...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
foxsanantonio.com
DPS releases report on crash that killed man running across country for healthcare workers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released its report on the crash that killed a man running across the country for healthcare workers. Grady Lambert, 32, was hit by a Ford F-150 around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, about 10 miles east of Amarillo. According to DPS,...
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
foxsanantonio.com
TxDOT launches 'Be Safe and Drive Smart' to reduce pedestrian and bicyclists accidents
TxDOT is reminding you to “Be Safe and Drive Smart" as they launch a safety campaign. They want to cut down on the number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists. They say drivers should be on the lookout and should stop and yield to them at crosswalks. They also encourage pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic and crosswalk signals and wear reflective clothes or lights on bikes at night.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
Pot bust in Caseyville, Illinois lands Texas woman in jail
A Dallas, Texas woman found herself in St. Clair County Jail after Caseyville police found several dozen pounds of marijuana in her vehicle.
$3 million winning Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
Not one, not two, but three million dollars will soon land in a North Texas resident's pockets once they claim a huge win from the Texas Lottery.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
KFDM-TV
Texas toddler was abused from the beginning of his life until he died, report says
A toddler in Texas suffered abuse at the hands of his parents from the day he was born until he died, according to a report obtained by KTRK. KTRK obtained 2-year-old Daniel Escamia's fatality report more than three months after his death from injuries he sustained and trauma to his head.
