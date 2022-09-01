Read full article on original website
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Soccer in the City | Prominent Louisville soccer stars on their journey
Soccer has been growing in popularity in the River City and across the United States. Hayley Minogue, Phillip Murrell (WHAS 11) A famous quote by Brazilian former international soccer star, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, points to one of the most important qualities a soccer player must have: enthusiasm.
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
Indiana football team answers call to help rebuild broken bridge after flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The residents of southeastern Indiana were devastated by flooding Saturday night. In a matter of three hours, nine inches of rain swelled through Jefferson and Switzerland Counties, destroying homes, scattering belongings and taking one life. Marks left behind by the flash flooding are easy to see,...
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
Police investigating armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeffersonville Police Department Patrol Division responded to the student parking area at Jeffersonville High School on Friday around 9:30 p.m. The call for service was in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in the parking area away from the stadium, while the high school's football game was being played.
2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
Experience trendy fashion at Westport Village's Fall Fashion Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all fashion enthusiasts and admirers, get ready to experience trendy fall and holiday fashion from local retailers on the runway. Westport Village's 3rd Annual Fall Fashion Show is happening at the outdoor green space near Tunie’s on Oct. 6. The event will kick off...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
'It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse': Indiana families pick up the pieces after storm
MANVILLE, Ind. — Cleanup efforts began in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday after recent flooding. Daniel and Lacy Christman said they still can’t believe everything they’ve lost. “You’re kind of mad you lost your stuff, but then you go a mile up the road and see what your...
Bernheim welcomes back 2 festivals for fall season
CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest plans to welcome back two festivals that will delight visitors with music, art and other experiences. According to a press release, CONNECT@Bernheim is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 3:58 p.m. to 9:58 p.m, and BugFest is on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash to hold car show in his memory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nathan Young died following a crash on Preston Highway in Okolona. Metro Police said he was turning from Preston Highway onto Oaklawn when his motorcycle hit a car. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends and family of Young want to honor his legacy and...
Time running out for west Louisville residents to share input for new hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline is nearing for west Louisville residents to share feedback on the area’s first hospital in 150 years. Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries have partnered to build an Opportunity Campus at 28th and Broadway that will feature a new hospital. For almost four months,...
Revisit some fan favorites | Jack O'Lantern Spectacular turning 10-years-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though it's summer, many people are already thinking about the changing leaves, flannels and jack o'lanterns. Like The Parks Alliance of Louisville. The tickets for their annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular will drop on Thursday and visitors should expect past "fan favorites" according to their press release.
'It was like a foot deep of water just rushing down': Shelby County family recounts experience during flash floods
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Flash flooding affected Kentuckians in Shelby County over Labor Day weekend. You probably couldn’t tell by looking at the calm creeks on Monday, but creeks rose more than 10 feet on Saturday evening Bagdad Fire Chief Rusty Newton said. The first floor of Wayne Gipson...
'It hit everybody at once': Residents of southeastern Indiana town impacted by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — The damage in Jefferson County, Indiana is hard to put in words. It’s something you have to see with your own eyes to believe. Amber Brierly was with her husband, their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night. Once their power went out, they knew they were in trouble.
Two Louisville men walked into hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men walked into UofL Hospital Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m., suffering from gunshot wounds. According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, the shooting that caused the men's wounds occurred in an alley in the 4300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Louisville man acquitted of murder charges in double homicide from 2018, lead prosecutor weighs in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 27-year-old Louisville man has been acquitted of murder and burglary charges in relation to the deaths of two men near Bowman Field in 2018. Aaron Hernandez had been charged with burglary, two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. However, on Aug. 30, a jury found him not guilty of murder and burglary.
Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
