ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WHAS11

Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to register for the 2022 Cutest Baby in Kentuckiana Contest for a chance to win a baby gift basket and a $100 Target gift card. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felton Snow
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after finding a man in critical condition Monday. Just before 3 p.m. LMPD said officers found a man shot at the 1200 block of Dahl Road, near the Poplar Hills neighborhood. He was transported to UofL Health in critical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Bernheim welcomes back 2 festivals for fall season

CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest plans to welcome back two festivals that will delight visitors with music, art and other experiences. According to a press release, CONNECT@Bernheim is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 3:58 p.m. to 9:58 p.m, and BugFest is on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CLERMONT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Professional Baseball#Monument#Racism#The Negro League#The Louisville White Sox#The Louisville Black Caps#The White Sox#The Elite Giants#Louisville Slugger Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WHAS11

Belterra Casino reopens after 'water issue'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belterra Casino has reopened after the Indiana casino temporarily closed due to a water issue over the weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, Belterra says the building has reopened. Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort...
FLORENCE, IN
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy