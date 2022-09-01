ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?

By Lola Duffort
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czvm0_0hehyqyx00
Mike Pieciak speaks at a Vermont Democratic Party press conference in Montpelier on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Photo by Natalie Williams/VTDigger

He did not face a challenger in the Democratic primary and will face only token opposition in the general election. But Mike Pieciak, the one-time commissioner of Vermont’s little-known Department of Financial Regulation — now running for state treasurer — is nevertheless generating significant buzz.

A well-respected but largely behind-the-scenes official frequently assigned to wonky — and sometimes politically thorny — problems by Republican and Democratic governors alike, Pieciak’s profile has risen quickly, though he’s never before run for public office. And even before his race for treasurer is called, observers and insiders are already beginning to project into the future.

“First openly gay governor? Why the hell not?” the liberal blogger John Walters wrote earlier this month .

Despite having essentially no competition, Pieciak is campaigning and fundraising vigorously. He’s pledged to visit every town and city in the state in a tour that will conclude, cheekily, in the town of Victory. And he brought in more money this primary than any candidate running for attorney general, secretary of state, auditor or governor — despite many of those other candidates facing competitive races.

It’s not just how much his campaign has brought in that is noteworthy. It’s who is making those donations. Those who have contributed include former Democratic Vermont governors Howard Dean ($500) and Peter Shumlin ($2,500 from his dormant campaign fund), former Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille ($500), former Vermont Democratic Party chair Dottie Deans ($350), and VGS CEO Neale Lunderville ($2,000), who held two cabinet posts under former Republican Gov. Jim Douglas.

​​Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman — who has a notoriously complicated relationship with the Democratic party, despite often winning its nomination — said party power players have not told him if they would like to see Pieciak run for higher office anytime soon. But he said Pieciak certainly “fits a lot of the criteria” that would make him appealing in such circles.

“He is affable. He is very smart. He is a numbers person. He has not had to take any positions on much of any issues and therefore hasn't created any sort of ‘enemies,’” Zuckerman said.

Asked about plans for the future, Pieciak said he wouldn’t “rule anything out.” But he says his focus right now is on this race, even if the outcome is not particularly in question.

“We still need to earn everybody's vote,” he said. “We still need to show that we want this, and I think how you campaign is reflective of how you will govern — in terms of the energy and the hard work and effort that you bring to it.”

Lunderville first got to know Pieciak in the spring of 2020, when Gov. Phil Scott informally brought Lunderville back into government service during the early, all-hands-on-deck days of the Covid-19 crisis.

The financial regulation commissioner had also been assigned an unexpected task: take charge of the state’s pandemic modeling. Pieciak stood alongside Scott at press conferences once a week and, calmly and confidently, gave Vermonters the numbers, both good and bad.

“I think I wasn't the only person who was really impressed with how Mike could stand and deliver that — and do it in a way that I think really connected with folks,” Lunderville said.

The two have since become friends, and Lunderville even held a fundraiser to support Pieciak’s run for treasurer.

“He is charming — he's really disarming is the word I'm really looking for,” Lunderville said.

Other supporters and friends include Rebecca Ramos, a lobbyist with the Necrason Group. She said Pieciak reminds her of Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham — with whom Ramos is also close, and who just prevailed in the Democratic primary for Vermont’s sole U.S. House seat — because he’s been able to garner praise from such a broad spectrum of supporters.

“People really want to have trusted figures lead them, and so when I look at Mike, you can see that,” Ramos said. “You have liberals, conservatives, everything in between, that see that he is trustworthy and has integrity. It’s beyond party.”

If Pieciak has been able to win over many of Montpelier’s insiders, he has also been able to impress some of its most pointed critics. His supporters also include former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe, who overlapped with Pieciak when they both worked under Govs. Shumlin, a Democrat, and Scott, a Republican.

“What I appreciated was he was always a serious straight shooter,” Holcombe said. “Whereas so many were inclined to amp up the ideological aspects of policy proposals, he was always someone who took it right back down to the numbers.”

Pieciak has pledged to leverage the treasurer’s post to help tackle some of the state’s most vexing and expensive problems, including skyrocketing housing costs and climate resilience. He’s been light on the specifics of the role the treasurer might play in addressing such sprawling problems, but Holcombe expressed confidence that he would help advance thoughtful solutions.

“The Legislature can't do good work if someone in the executive branch isn't putting forth a plan, because [the executive branch is] there year-round,” Holcombe said. “As treasurer, Mike will be there year-round. He will have a staff. He will have the information at his fingertips. He'll be able to define the problem and try to articulate different options and then stress-test them before they get to the Legislature.”

Pieciak is a first-time candidate, and he is best known at this point for his intellect and technical acumen. But he has been in the thick of a hotly contested electoral contest before — and he came out on the winning side.

“Quite a dogfight,” is how former Democratic Attorney General Bill Sorrell describes his 2012 primary challenge from then-Chittenden County State’s Attorney TJ Donovan.

Then a young attorney at the Burlington law firm Downs Rachlin Martin planning to move back to New York City, Pieciak agreed to come on as Sorrell’s campaign manager after being introduced by a former aide to Dean, according to Sorrell’s account. They quickly became “joined at the hip,” and Sorrell now says he considers Pieciak family. (The latter never made it back to New York.)

On the trail, Pieciak kept Sorrell’s spirits up and focused on making the right strategic moves, Sorrell said. He was diligent, in particular, about sending the attorney general down to campaign in-person in Vermont’s southern counties. The race was ultimately decided by less than 1,000 votes, and Sorrell thinks it was his margin of victory in Windham County that clinched the primary for him.

“I said on election night, the smartest decision I've made in this campaign was hiring Mike Pieciak to run my campaign. And everybody laughed, but it was absolutely true,” Sorrell said in a recent interview. He stood behind Pieciak when the latter announced his candidacy in May and contributed $1,000 left over from his own campaign coffers to help launch Pieciak’s run.

Steve Howard, now the executive director of the Vermont State Employees’ Association, remembers that 2012 primary well. He was working in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time and volunteering on Donovan’s campaign.

“I told TJ to stop going to the southern counties. I said: ‘You're gonna win it in Burlington.’ Anyway, I’m not bitter about that,” Howard said, laughing.

Another thing Howard isn’t bitter about? Mike Pieciak. Although he, too, credits him entirely for Sorrell’s win and Donovan’s loss.

“Even in that campaign, we liked Mike,” Howard said. “I remember talking to Joey Donovan [Donovan’s mother] and TJ and the folks in TJ’s campaign, you know — we liked Mike Pieciak. He was just a nice guy. He didn't personalize it. He just was out doing his job and we were out doing our job.”

That race would illustrate a dynamic that would play out again later in Pieciak’s career: an uncanny ability to navigate fraught political landscapes and seemingly emerge with friends on all sides. (Or at least not having made any enemies.)

“You can see it in the way he was able to maneuver within both the Shumlin and the Scott administration,” Howard said, describing both as having “a lot of landmines behind closed doors.”

Howard, too, is supporting Pieciak’s run, although just in a personal capacity for now. The VSEA has yet to make an endorsement in the race. Incidentally, Pieciak has the backing of one of the union’s most influential political foes: David Coates, a former KPMG executive who has led the charge to try to dismantle Vermont’s public pension system in favor of a 401(k)-style retirement plan. Coates has donated at least $2,000 to Pieciak’s campaign.

But Coates’ support doesn’t seem to bother Howard, who notes Pieciak backed a compromise with labor when he sat on the task force that wrote the blueprint for a major pension overhaul earlier this year. And the candidate has also pledged he’ll continue to defend the pension system.

Pieciak wouldn’t be the first politician to win the trust of labor and the state’s pension hawks. Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce, who has endorsed Pieciak as her successor, was also able to thread that needle.

“I guess it says that maybe Mike has been savvier about how to maneuver with that crowd than maybe I have been,” said Howard.

Disclosure: Neale Lunderville is a board member of the Vermont Journalism Trust, VTDigger’s parent organization.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then? .

Comments / 1

Related
VTDigger

More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse

Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis

There is an unfortunate stigma about not going to college — that you won’t ever be able to find meaningful, well-paid work. This is completely untrue. Read the story on VTDigger here: Paul Bean: Vermont has a workforce crisis.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges

A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
VTDigger

Well done!

As a Vermonter in exile and former Rutland Herald staffer, I applaud Anne Galloway for her establishment of VTDigger and for bringing together many of Vermont's finest journalists. As credible unbiased reporting has become increasingly rare, the Digger stands as an example of how free journalism should work. Thank you.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism

Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howard
Person
Becca Balint
Person
Peter Shumlin
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: The unintended perils of death with dignity law

Vermont’s death-with-dignity law should be named Catch-39 not Act 39 for its booby-trap regulations. It’s a real life (or death) Catch-22. My Vermont primary care doctor for 25 years is 81-year-old Beach Conger MD, author of “Bag Balm and Duct Tape: Tales of a Vermont Doctor.”. I...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
SHELBURNE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Senate#Mike Will#Legislature#Election State#Vermont Democratic Party#Democratic#Republican
themanual.com

Why you should pay attention to Vermont wine

As a warming planet reshapes the wine landscape and more people just look to try their hand at the craft, new pockets are emerging with more potential than ever. Vermont has become one of those pockets, a cool climate state with a burgeoning wine scene that’s worth tracking. Like Long Island and Virginia’s wine scene, it’s one of the most exciting wine realms on the east coast right now.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Secretary of Digital Services John Quinn to leave administration for private sector post

The outgoing secretary is going to work for Government Sourcing Solutions, a Washington, D.C.-based public procurement firm, advising the company’s private-sector clients about how to sell their technology solutions to state and local governments. Read the story on VTDigger here: Secretary of Digital Services John Quinn to leave administration for private sector post.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Dust Off Your Resume for Food & Farm Jobs!

Vermont Business Magazine Do you want to be a part of Vermont’s thriving and dynamic agriculture sector? Are you passionate about food, farming and forestry? Check out all the great employment opportunities that are open across the state. From seed collectors to executive directors, there’s no shortage of exciting opportunities.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NECN

Write-in Candidate to Challenge Embattled Vt. Nominee for Sheriff

A new candidate has entered the race for sheriff in Vermont’s Franklin County, amid a scandal involving the man who previously received support for the job from both Republicans and Democrats. Mark Lauer, a retired Vermont state trooper and current investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, is mounting...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

YWP: Right back down

This week’s Young Writers Project entry is by Vivien Sorce, 15, of Hinesburg. 'Oceanside Beauty' artwork by Astrid Longstreth, 12, of Jericho. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Right back down.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy