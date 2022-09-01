Read full article on original website
Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska’s governor.
SEIU members celebrate Labor Day as membership increases
Labor Day is a time when the United States remembers the fight to secure rights for workers across many different industries. Monday in Rochester SEIU, a healthcare workers union, got together to commemorate the day. SEIU is a labor union bringing together around 40,000 healthcare workers from Minnesota and Iowa.
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
Minnesota, Iowa reflect on 100 Deadliest Days of Summer campaign
(ABC 6 News) – Labor Day, Monday is the final day of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day where state patrol troopers see more people on roads, and an increase in high-speed crashes. Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol...
Gov. Reynolds announces 5th annual Harvest Festival for October 1
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the 5th annual Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, October 1. The Festival will take place at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. The doors will open at 4...
One man shot during closing hour of the MN State Fair
(ABC 6 News) – Days after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police are reporting another shooting Monday night, less than a block from the fair grounds. Police blocked off Como Avenue right before the fair was letting out for its final night. According to St. Paul Police...
St. Paul shooting leaves 3 dead
(KSTP) – Police in St. Paul are investigating what they call “one of the most complicated scenes we have investigated in a long time.”. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to the 900 block of Case Avenue East in St. Paul for a report of a shooting.
