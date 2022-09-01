Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Interview: Mattie Beal Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To celebrate Mattie Beal Payne’s upcoming 143rd birthday and honor her legacy, the Lawton Heritage Association will be hosting an afternoon tea event. 7News spoke with Sylvia Moore, Lawton Heritage Association Vice President, and Abby DeBaca, Lawton Heritage Association Board of Directors member, about the celebration, what residents can expect when attending, and why it’s important to celebrate Mattie Beal’s legacy in Lawton.
“Rooted in Ranch Oak” reunion closes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members from Lawton’s first black middle class neighborhood closed out the “Rooted in Ranch Oak” reunion during their Sunday service at Barnett Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. The group came together this weekend after ten years for a series of events. “I’ll never...
Rooted in Ranch Oak Reunion continues with banquet
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rooted In Ranch Oak Home Coming Reunion continued Saturday evening in Lawton. Ranch Oak is Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition, established in 1964. Organizers wanted to bring those with ties to the neighborhood together again for a Labor Day weekend reunion. The...
Working through Labor day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -While some spend their labor day at the lake others get to continue working. “It’s a part of the job, after 26 years, you know if it’s your day to work you come in to work and treat it like any other day,” said Monostori.
Labor Day at Lake Lawtonka
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Many people who have the day off are enjoying the day at Lake Lawtonka. Lawton Lake Patrol said after today lake season will slow down and their job will get a little easier, with lake calls. “Labor Day...
Music lovers enjoy Medicine Park Blues Ball
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park’s 16th Blues Ball music festival is continuing this weekend. Festivities kicked off Friday night with live music from local entertainers and started back up again Saturday afternoon. Blues lovers filled the town with music and enjoyed performances from some of the best...
Kids wash cars for youth programs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two youth organizations raised money by getting a little sudsy. The MacArthur JROTC program and the Lawton Hawks pee-wee football team hosted car wash fundraisers on Lee boulevard Saturday morning. The MacArthur group had their annual event at Mark’s Convenience Store and the Hawks were at...
LFD places 3rd in Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championship
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is celebrating after coming in third place as a team at the Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championships. Seven Lawton firefighters competed against 120 others from ten states and two countries at Oklahoma City Water Sports. Team Lawton placed second in the...
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ft. Sill officials say a soldier was found dead Friday evening on-post quarters. Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. “Every person on our team is family and we are deeply...
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A media report from the Lawton Police Department reveals that law enforcement is investigating a death that happened Saturday on Oak Avenue. The address listed in the report -- 6308 northwest Oak Avenue -- is the same apartment complex officers went to Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. for a shooting.
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
First Alert Forecast- Labor Day Weekend!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Labor Day just around the corner, here’s what you can expect for the long weekend. Today highs will land in the mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight chance for a few pop up showers in the east. Keep in mind, that’s really only a 10% chance of brief, isolated, non-severe showers.
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle and a car slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave. One of the motorcycle’s wheels came off. LPD told 7News one person went to...
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
