LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Labor Day just around the corner, here’s what you can expect for the long weekend. Today highs will land in the mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight chance for a few pop up showers in the east. Keep in mind, that’s really only a 10% chance of brief, isolated, non-severe showers.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO