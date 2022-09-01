Read full article on original website
Cavs Legend Brad Daugherty Has High Expectations For The Cleveland Cavaliers Young Superteam "I Would Be Shocked If The Cavs Don't Make The Eastern Conference Finals."
The Cleveland Cavaliers shook the NBA up with a trade to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, sneaking up on the New York Knicks who were widely expected to land Mitchell. Now that the Cavs have added Spida, the team that was eliminated in the play-in last season is looking to challenge atop the East with their incredibly young core.
New York Knicks Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario
Luck is a component of success. That’s true in any endeavor, and it’s most certainly true in the NBA. Of course, many of the factors that will determine a team’s success are in their own hands. Drafting well, making smart trades, and signings all contribute to building a winning product.
Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell is proof they won the Kyrie Irving trade
Once again we have to debunk the notion the Cleveland Cavaliers “lost” the Kyrie Irving trade. Leave it to a Barstool Sports personality to not get the depth and nuance of a trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving five years ago, and to this day people still don’t realize that this trade not only was a massive win for the Cavs but is fundamentally responsible for the current makeup of this team. So much so that Irving’s trade was directly responsible for the Cavs getting Donovan Mitchell.
Details emerge on Collin Sexton's new sign-and-trade contract with Jazz
Details have emerged on the new contract of Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton, a key return piece from the Jazz‘s trade of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, per Bobby Marks of ESPN (Twitter link). Sexton agreed to a four-year, $70.95M guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the team that drafted him in the 2018 lottery, the Cavaliers.
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Jazz’s heartwarming message to Donovan Mitchell after blockbuster trade to Cavs
Thursday marked the end of an era for the Utah Jazz as they traded franchise star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the last domino to fall after shipping off Rudy Gobert as well earlier in the summer and now, this franchise will have a much different look next season.
New York Knicks’ trio of big men will excel in 2022-23
New York Knicks fans have much to celebrate when it comes to big men. Record-breaker Mitchell Robinson is back with
RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Danny Ainge Try to 'Rob' Knicks in Donovan Mitchell Trade?
Ainge reportedly tried to use Mitchell's Empire State connections to his advantage.
Report: Cavs front office and coaching staff were worried they’d be ‘swept out’ not too long ago
A new era is dawning in Ohio as the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to become one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference again after the recent acquisition of Donovan Mitchell. It is certainly a welcome development as the Cavs were in a sorry state not too long ago....
CBS Sports
NBA offseason winners, losers: Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers a great match; Knicks banking on Barrett, Brunson
Flying in off the top rope, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled a Donovan Mitchell trade out from under the Knicks on Thursday. Mitchell in Cleveland makes the Cavs a very interesting team, but what does missing out on him mean for the Knicks?. Thursday was also a big day for Collin...
Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues
Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Post-game thoughts: The Bad Moon Will Rise Again
Winning is more fun than losing. Losing on the road in the season opener is definitely not fun but this was a tightly contested game. An incredible atmosphere and raucous crowd made the setting all the more intense. Utah had opportunities to leave Gainesville tonight with a win, unfortunately, they came up just short. Let's get to the post-game thoughts.
