ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavs Legend Brad Daugherty Has High Expectations For The Cleveland Cavaliers Young Superteam "I Would Be Shocked If The Cavs Don't Make The Eastern Conference Finals."

The Cleveland Cavaliers shook the NBA up with a trade to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, sneaking up on the New York Knicks who were widely expected to land Mitchell. Now that the Cavs have added Spida, the team that was eliminated in the play-in last season is looking to challenge atop the East with their incredibly young core.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell is proof they won the Kyrie Irving trade

Once again we have to debunk the notion the Cleveland Cavaliers “lost” the Kyrie Irving trade. Leave it to a Barstool Sports personality to not get the depth and nuance of a trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving five years ago, and to this day people still don’t realize that this trade not only was a massive win for the Cavs but is fundamentally responsible for the current makeup of this team. So much so that Irving’s trade was directly responsible for the Cavs getting Donovan Mitchell.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, UT
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Ochai Agbaji
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel starting Monday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Isbel for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues

Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners Monday

The Seattle Mariners listed Cal Raleigh as their catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh will bat fifth and handle catching duties Monday while Curt Casalit catches a breather. Our models project Raleigh, who has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.6 fantasy points against the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
247Sports

Post-game thoughts: The Bad Moon Will Rise Again

Winning is more fun than losing. Losing on the road in the season opener is definitely not fun but this was a tightly contested game. An incredible atmosphere and raucous crowd made the setting all the more intense. Utah had opportunities to leave Gainesville tonight with a win, unfortunately, they came up just short. Let's get to the post-game thoughts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Burdick for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy