State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
VIRGINIA STATE
Youngkin outlines steps to address teacher shortage in executive directive

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to address teacher shortages in Virginia through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need. His directive comes as the nation and Virginia face shortages of teachers due to such...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Hampton Roads#K12
Education
Jobs
HRT Installs 100 Shelters and Counting

Hampton Roads Transit has installed more than 100 bus shelters since February 2021 on its current drive to improve passenger amenities and make the transit experience more comfortable, reliable, and convenient. The agency’s goal is to have 620 stops with some form of passenger amenity – a shelter, bench, and...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Student Loan Forgiveness RoboCall Warning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, you’re eligible for the $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Biden put in place plans to forgive student loan debt either up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 a year. While the federal government is figuring all the...
RALEIGH, NC
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
Stop the spotted lanternfly: Virginia Tech campaign raises awareness of dangers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker is on the move again: the spotted lanternfly. These insects colonize quickly, disrupt native ecosystems, and potentially cause problems to agriculture and forest health. The spotted lanternfly is also a significant threat to Virginia’s grape and wine industries.
VIRGINIA STATE
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

