WSLS
State Superintendent encourages families to apply for free meals
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget. Students with families at or below 185% of the federal poverty level are eligible for free meals. Previously, students from families with an income at or below 130% of the poverty level were eligible for free meals.
Inside Nova
Youngkin outlines steps to address teacher shortage in executive directive
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to address teacher shortages in Virginia through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need. His directive comes as the nation and Virginia face shortages of teachers due to such...
WHSV
Federal, free at home COVID tests have ended, where to find tests in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the federal government suspended online orders of the free at-home COVID tests. Dr. Laurie Forlano with the Virginia Department of Health said they were not sure when the test distribution would end, but they did not expect the program to last forever. However, there...
Youngkin takes executive action on teacher shortage, launches learning loss initiative
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia.
Virginia school board candidates leave race after laughing at student
Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,422 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 57,505 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin tries to address teacher shortages that he has helped create with his rhetoric
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants you to think he’s addressing teacher shortages, but the executive order he signed Thursday doesn’t really seem to do all that much, other than provide fodder for headlines. The executive order...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
HRT Installs 100 Shelters and Counting
Hampton Roads Transit has installed more than 100 bus shelters since February 2021 on its current drive to improve passenger amenities and make the transit experience more comfortable, reliable, and convenient. The agency’s goal is to have 620 stops with some form of passenger amenity – a shelter, bench, and...
Two Hampton Roads contractors reach Level 2 BEST rating for construction site safety
Improving Construction site safety is top of mind for the state. In 2020 there were 1,008 construction site deaths across the state, and 24 of those were in Virginia.
princessanneindy.com
Column: The generational art of a great, fresh, local crabcake
VIRGINIA BEACH — In my family, you learn to pick and eat a crab by the time you’re three years old. Otherwise, you’d starve waiting for someone to pick it for you. I learned early that our local crabs are a remarkable treasure. Whether fried, baked, or...
Ohio elementary school is going viral for its hilarious drop-off lane signs
Tuck and roll is the name of the game, kids.
13newsnow.com
Student Loan Forgiveness RoboCall Warning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Yes, you’re eligible for the $10,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Biden put in place plans to forgive student loan debt either up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 for those making less than $125,000 a year. While the federal government is figuring all the...
13newsnow.com
Weather Forecast: Cold front will increase rain chances in Hampton Roads
Cloud cover will increase late tonight ahead of Tuesday's cold front. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a few isolated showers overnight.
obxtoday.com
Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck
At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Augusta Free Press
Stop the spotted lanternfly: Virginia Tech campaign raises awareness of dangers
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia’s most infamous hitchhiker is on the move again: the spotted lanternfly. These insects colonize quickly, disrupt native ecosystems, and potentially cause problems to agriculture and forest health. The spotted lanternfly is also a significant threat to Virginia’s grape and wine industries.
Train rides hit all-time high in Virginia as passengers look to save money
More Virginians are riding the rails than ever before. This week, Amtrak announced travel on in/state-supported trains hit an all-time high. Adding stops in Norfolk and Newport News had a lot to do with that.
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
