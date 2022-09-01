Read full article on original website
Hampton, Iowa: Union Pacific train derails Monday morning, none injured
HAMPTON, Iowa — A Union Pacific train derailed early Monday morning in Hampton, Iowa, impacting approximately 44 train cars and spilling asphalt into a creek. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday over a bridge near Otter Creek, according to a Union Pacific statement. The train was carrying mixed cargo.
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
