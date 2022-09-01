Read full article on original website
WRAL
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy
Firefighters calling on Charlotte Fire Department to clear up confusion on hair policy. Some firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are concerned after they say policies are being enforced inconsistently and affecting their safety. The policy causing confusion among firefighters determines how they are allowed to wear their hair while on duty.
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
fox46.com
Man held gun to victim’s head, fired at officers in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of holding a gun to someone’s head at a Gaston County home on Sunday was shot and injured by police after authorities said he fired multiple shots at officers, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said...
Student, faculty member found dead on South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
WIS-TV
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
dallasexpress.com
South Carolina Fugitive Found in Texas
The South Carolina 6-month search for a suspect in two homicides has finally come to a close for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. Vangereil “Gerald” Dreteckes Miller was found over 1,000 miles outside of the county, in northern Texas. Miller was accused of shooting five...
WBTV
Cabarrus County pauses Emergency Rental Assistance Program application period
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As of September 1, 2022, Cabarrus County Government paused acceptance of new applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Staff will focus on processing more than 1,300 pending applications currently in the cue. Officials believe the amount requested through submitted applications will deplete the remainder of the County’s funding allocation.
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
‘I felt had’: Charlotte mom owed hundreds by phone company after son’s death
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother turned to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke when a phone company owed her hundreds of dollars following her son’s death. Nettie Johnson’s son was in his fifties when he developed health issues and passed away last year. Johnson said she was wrapping...
wach.com
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
Woman who stole Shelby police car led 140 MPH high-speed chase on I-74
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman stole a Shelby police cruiser and then led a 140 MPH high-speed chase Sunday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Chelsea Horsley entered a Shelby Police vehicle while an officer was speaking to someone else and took off on Highway 74 […]
Officers shoot man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gastonia man is facing a series of charges after a shootout with police that ended with the suspect shot in the head on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said they responded to several calls in the area of Stoney...
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
WMBF
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
Comments / 2