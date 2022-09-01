ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 4

T.J. loves America
4d ago

That's hilarious. I love how easily the liars throw around the label "misinformation" regardless if it's true.

Reply
5
Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for "pitchforks and torches"

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up "pitchforks and torches" in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence.Tim Michels, who co-owns the state's largest construction company, faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. If Michels wins, he will be in position to enact a host of GOP priorities passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature leading into the 2024 presidential election. Evers has vetoed more bills than any governor in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

E. coli outbreak extends to New York and Kentucky

An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state. The CDC...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

MTP Compressed: ‘De-escalation is just words on a page’ without good police training

On this week’s special edition of Meet the Press — we worked with Dateline to report on the death of Anton Black, an unarmed 19-year old Black man with a history of mental illness, who died in police custody in Maryland. NBC News Legal Analyst Paul Butler and President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, Jason Johnson join Meet the Press to talk about police de-escalation procedures. Also, Rebecca Brown, Policy Director for the Innocence Project, discusses solutions for police accountability. Plus, former D.C. Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Roger Mitchell, talks about the need for in-custody checkboxes on death certificates.Sept. 4, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Wisconsin Supreme Court#Legislature#Election State#Election Fraud#Republicans#Trump S 2020#Democratic#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California

An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAAL-TV

Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
MASON CITY, IA
NBC News

NBC News

456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy