Read full article on original website
T.J. loves America
4d ago
That's hilarious. I love how easily the liars throw around the label "misinformation" regardless if it's true.
Reply
5
Related
Biden takes his case to two swing states for Labor Day in midterms push
President Joe Biden kicked off a Labor Day tour of two battleground states with rousing speeches in Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, where he touted his recent wins in Washington, denounced Republican supporters of former President Donald Trump and took specific aim at Sen. Ron Johnson. "This guy never stops," Biden said...
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for "pitchforks and torches"
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up "pitchforks and torches" in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence.Tim Michels, who co-owns the state's largest construction company, faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. If Michels wins, he will be in position to enact a host of GOP priorities passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature leading into the 2024 presidential election. Evers has vetoed more bills than any governor in...
Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan board blocks certification of abortion rights ballot measure, throwing it to the courts
The panel’s vote comes after abortion-rights activists spent several months gathering more than 750,000 signatures from all 83 counties in the state.
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
RELATED PEOPLE
E. coli outbreak extends to New York and Kentucky
An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state. The CDC...
MTP Compressed: ‘De-escalation is just words on a page’ without good police training
On this week’s special edition of Meet the Press — we worked with Dateline to report on the death of Anton Black, an unarmed 19-year old Black man with a history of mental illness, who died in police custody in Maryland. NBC News Legal Analyst Paul Butler and President of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, Jason Johnson join Meet the Press to talk about police de-escalation procedures. Also, Rebecca Brown, Policy Director for the Innocence Project, discusses solutions for police accountability. Plus, former D.C. Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Roger Mitchell, talks about the need for in-custody checkboxes on death certificates.Sept. 4, 2022.
Students in Jackson are trying to contend with the Mississippi water crisis — and dreading virtual classes
Desmond Washington was hospitalized with a severe rash on his back after showering last week in his dorm in Mississippi's capital city of Jackson. The ongoing water crisis there has not only left residents without a reliable water supply, it has forced students like Washington out of the classroom. A...
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
At least 1 dead, multiple missing after floatplane crash in Washington state
Officials say at least one person is dead and nine others are reported missing after a floatplane crashed in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island in Washington state.Sept. 5, 2022.
Herb Kohler passes away at age 83
The leader and Executive Chairman of Kohler Company, Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr., passed away on September 3 at the age of 83.
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims off Washington state coast
The Coast Guard suspended its search after a DHC-3 Turbine Otter floatplane crashed off the coast of Washington state. The plane suddenly dove down with no distress call and was carrying nine adults and one child. Recovery efforts are now underway, so far one woman’s body has been found.Sept. 5, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat wave, explosive wildfire scorching California
An unrelenting heat wave along with an out of control wildfire is scorching California. In the town of Weed, California, two were killed as the explosive blaze tore across roughly 100 homes. Firefighters are also responding to more calls for help as 46 million are impacted by the heat. Sept. 5, 2022.
Thousands told to evacuate as Mill, Mountain Fires leave 2 dead in northern California
The neighboring Mill and Mountain Fires in rural northern California have left two people dead and thousands under evacuation orders. NBC News' Steve Patterson gives an update on the fight to extinguish the fires and the recent heatwave that is fueling them. Sept. 5, 2022.
KAAL-TV
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
NBC News
456K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4