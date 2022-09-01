Barb and Bud Hammes Rotary Scholarship awards first recipient

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A brand new scholarship was awarded to a deserving recipient Thursday.

Dade Cogburn was the first student to receive the Barb and Bud Hammes Rotary Scholarship.

He was unsure if we would be the right fit, but Rotary Club members unanimously decided he was the perfect student.

Dade says he now has high hopes for his future.

“I’m officially receiving my scholarship so I’m pretty pumped,” said Cogburn. “I’ve had time to kind of soak it all in and I’m pretty excited to get started in school and make the best out of it.”

For the next four years, one graduating member of the Boys and Girls Club will get the scholarship.

They must demonstrate a financial need and be involved with the Rotary Club.

Recipients must also plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Western Technical College, or Viterbo University.

