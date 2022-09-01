ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Barb and Bud Hammes Rotary Scholarship awards first recipient

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5CIR_0hehxPJF00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A brand new scholarship was awarded to a deserving recipient Thursday.

Dade Cogburn was the first student to receive the Barb and Bud Hammes Rotary Scholarship.

He was unsure if we would be the right fit, but Rotary Club members unanimously decided he was the perfect student.

Dade says he now has high hopes for his future.

“I’m officially receiving my scholarship so I’m pretty pumped,” said Cogburn. “I’ve had time to kind of soak it all in and I’m pretty excited to get started in school and make the best out of it.”

For the next four years, one graduating member of the Boys and Girls Club will get the scholarship.

They must demonstrate a financial need and be involved with the Rotary Club.

Recipients must also plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Western Technical College, or Viterbo University.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Jury finds Thomas Aspseter guilty on all five counts

National reading gap felt in La Crosse Schools: 75% of kids have fallen behind

La Crosse Street temporarily reopens for UWL move-in

La Crosse Mayo Clinic Health System to honor service dogs

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Large turnout at ‘Home Run for Recovery’ run/walk

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — More Wisconsinites are losing their lives to addiction. At the ‘Home Run for Recovery’ in La Crosse, people ran to raise awareness and show that a brighter future is possible. All races–including the 5K honor run/walk and 10k road race–started and ended at the home plate at Loggers Stadium. Coulee Recovery Center employees say that returning...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Wisconsin#Viterbo University#Charity#Girls Club#The Rotary Club#Western Technical College#National#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Oktoberfest active military and veteran tickets available

La Crosse (WKBT) – Optum and Oktoberfest USA are providing 2 complimentary Military Fest Passes to our Active Military and Veterans. Passes are available in the Fest Office.  To receive the tickets, Military or Veteran IDs are required and only available during office hours.  Oktoberfest begins on September 29th-October 1st.    COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Explore La Crosse debuts new trolley tour called ‘Bluff to Bluff Experience’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Fall is just around the corner and there’s no better way to appreciate it than with a trolley tour. The new ‘Bluff to Bluff Experience’ expands the old 30-minute tour into four hour event full of history and a little exercise. “You’ll have an opportunity to be on the trolley, visit several different locations throughout La...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Viking cruise ship lands in La Crosse for 1st time

The newest big cruise boat on the Mississippi River drew crowds to La Crosse’s Riverside Park during its first-ever shore stop in the city. As part of its maiden voyage, the 450-foot-long Viking Mississippi arrived in La Crosse in the early morning hours of Labor Day and stayed until early afternoon, before turning around and heading south down the river toward Dubuque, Iowa.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Finance and Personnel Committee passes Capital Improvement Plan with amendments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Finance and Personnel Committee approved the Capital Improvement Plan with some amendments. Those amendments include moving some projects to different budget years and eliminating some funding altogether. Prior to Thursday night’s meeting, several community members wrote letters criticizing the lack of funding for La Crosse’s trails. Mayor Mitch Reynolds addressed the issue in...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy