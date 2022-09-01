Sunrise Mountain WR Micah Johnson takes aim at FBS college dream on field and in the classroom

Entering last fall, Peoria Sunrise Mountain coach Steven Decker felt a breakout coming.

His top wide receiver, junior Micah Johnson, had shown glimpses as a sophomore with 18 receptions, 382 yards, three touchdowns. Not a bad line for a 15-year-old. But in preseason camp a year later, he was even bigger, even faster, even stronger. His connection with senior quarterback Hunter Kronengold was dominant.

Together, they carried that success into the regular season. Although Sunrise Mountain lost four single-digit games en route to a 7-5 record, Johnson finished with 53 receptions for 988 yards and nine touchdowns. He consistently took the top off defenses and burned them on deep connections with Kronengold.

“He had a good sophomore year,” Decker said. “But last year, he really tore it up.”

It seemed, on the surface, like a season that would make a reality of Johnson’s post-high school dream. “Freshman and sophomore year, I was like, I'm determined to get a D1 offer and I'm gonna work my ass for it,” Johnson said.

The offers, though, didn’t come. Not because of concerns over Johnson’s on-field production, but because of his grades.

“Micah would have 20 Division I offers if they knew that his grades were exactly where they needed to be,” Decker said.

After schools told him he needed to bump his GPA to at least a 2.5, Johnson kicked it into gear last spring.

The changes weren’t complicated — he just had to start turning in homework and studying for tests. In the last year, including summer classes, he estimates he’s raised his GPA by .5. Still, it’s below the 2.5 threshold that schools had set for him.

“That's what people are just looking on,” Decker said. “Can he handle academics at the next level? And I think he can and over the last year has made huge strides in that direction.”

After seeing his improvement in the classroom last spring, the first offers finally started coming in. Over the course of a few months this summer, Johnson got offers from Northern Arizona, Montana, Northern Colorado and Grambling at the FCS level and San Jose State in FBS.

“That was huge,” Decker said. “I think it was a relief for him, knowing that people did want him and that the hard work that he's put in on his academics is paying off.”

Still, Johnson has more to prove on and off the field. His goal is to play in FBS and, eventually, the NFL — a goal that Decker said he doesn’t believe is far-fetched.

Right now, Johnson has a handful of interested Division I schools, San Jose State, Washington State among them. But schools want to see academic improvement and proof that he can succeed without Kronengold.

Anticipating fewer deep balls from whoever wins Sunrise Mountain’s four-man quarterback battle, Johnson has adjusted his game this offseason. He’s focused more on his footwork and getting off the line so he can get open for shorter passes — all while still adding strength and trimming his 4.48 40-yard dash time.

“It's discipline,” Johnson said. “You've gotta put in your time to do some work.”

After a full off-season of doing just that, in the classroom and in his football training, the first test is a tall order against rival Peoria Liberty Friday night, which should be one of the state’s best teams.

In this season-opening rivalry, though, Sunrise Mountain is rarely a pushover. Six of the last seven contests between the schools have been one-score games, with Sunrise Mountain taking three.

“Tough first game,” Decker said. “(The players) have been working hard. They're getting ready. We just hope to compete on Friday and make it a good game.”

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and Phoenix Rising FC. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sunrise Mountain WR Micah Johnson takes aim at FBS college dream on field and in the classroom