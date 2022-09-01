Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPFO
'I called 911 right away': Portland residents detail moments after Sunday night shooting
PORTLAND (WGME)-- There's been another shooting in Portland, this time off of Brighton Avenue in the Rosemont neighborhood. This is the fourth incident in less than a week but police aren't saying whether they're connected. It happened on Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m near the corner of Bolton Street and...
WPFO
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
WPFO
Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
WPFO
"It's too scary:" Portland mother, kids wake up Saturday to gunshots through their window
PORTLAND (WGME) - The sound of gunshots woke Nimo Abdi and her four young children around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police Police say two different shootings in the Riverton Park Housing Complex disrupted the hundreds of people living there. Around 8 p.m. Friday, on person reported hearing gunshots from the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
WPFO
Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
fallriverreporter.com
New England Fentanyl Strike Force, MA State Police, local police, seize over three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approx. 150 opioid pills
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine and approximately 150 opioid pills, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. 29-year-old...
WCVB
Man fatally stabbed along New England recreational trail, suspect in custody
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 75-year-old man walking along a recreational trail in the city of Manchester, New Hampshire was fatally stabbed Friday morning, the state attorney general's office said. Police received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. for an adult male suffering from stab wounds in the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Aug. 22 – Sept. 2, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 8/31/2022Grimley, Edward J JrGallo P59 Boren Ln Lot 20$1,100,000. 8/31/2022Smith, Gerard JKuthe V S16 Main St Lot 1A & 2B$839,000. 8/29/202239 Glendale Road TrustSonnenshein D A35 Glendale Rd Lot...
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
WPFO
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
Storrowed: Local toy company makes Christmas ornament out of moving truck mishap
Pumpkin spice. Red and gold leaves. A moving truck with the top sheared off. A local New England toy company is offering the chance to have one of the hallmarks of Fall live on the branches of your Christmas tree this holiday season. Wicked Joyful has developed a Christmas ornament...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Maine Turnpike Ramps to Temporarily Close in Kittery
Two ramps between Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike in Kittery are scheduled to close for about a month starting in September. The first to close will be the Exit 3 ramp from the northbound Turnpike to Route 1 on Monday, September 12. Once the ramp closes the work of bridge repairs and repavement can begin at a cost of $975,000.
seacoastkidscalendar.com
Voyage on The Gundalow Piscataqua to/from Newburyport Waterfront Park and Lowell’s Boat Shop in Amesbury! September 7th-13th.
The Gundalow Piscataqua will once again be visiting the Merrimack River during September 7th through 13th. The 65-foot lateen-rigged gundalow is a traditional reproduction of the flat bottom river barges once prevalent in the Merrimack River. Harbor tours and Sunset Sails will be available from the Newburyport waterfront park and Lowell’s Boat Shop in Amesbury.
WPFO
Local hockey star ready to make collegiate debut after two devastating injuries
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- This fall, former North Yarmouth Academy hockey star Rylie McIntyre will play for her new team, the cadets of Norwich University. But the road McIntyre took to get from Brunswick to Northfield, Vermont has been a bumpy one. In 2019, while playing soccer she tore her ACL.
Summer Camp is Year-Round at This New Hampshire Restaurant
The memories of summer camp stick with us, whether they just happened or your nostalgia dates back a few years or decades. As summer comes to an end, here's a place where you can relive some of that fun all year long, even when there's snow on the ground. The aptly-named Camp restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, is of course located on Lake Winnipesaukee, because every good camp is on a lake.
Podcast: Methuen Readies for the Arrival of the Wall That Heals
Preparations are well underway in Methuen for the arrival of The Wall That Heals, honoring those that served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War. Methuen Veterans Services Officer Paul Jensen, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says The Wall arrives Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Methuen. “The Wall That...
New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard
I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
manchesterinklink.com
Classic cars on a classic Manchester Street
MANCHESTER, NH – Classic cars weren’t the only thing retro on a sunny and perfect Elm Street Saturday. Two bands belted out the Stones, the Beatles and “…two riders were approaching” from Hendrix’s All Along the Watchtower, thanks to Rearview Mirror, one of the groups.
Comments / 0