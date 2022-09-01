ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Orchard Beach, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash

ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
WPFO

Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Orchard Beach, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Old Orchard Beach, ME
Sanford, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford

SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend

KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

New England Fentanyl Strike Force, MA State Police, local police, seize over three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine, approx. 150 opioid pills

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than three and a half kilograms of fentanyl, 500 grams of cocaine and approximately 150 opioid pills, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. 29-year-old...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Man fatally stabbed along New England recreational trail, suspect in custody

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 75-year-old man walking along a recreational trail in the city of Manchester, New Hampshire was fatally stabbed Friday morning, the state attorney general's office said. Police received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. for an adult male suffering from stab wounds in the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Back To Us#Alarms#Smoke Alarm#Code Enforcement Office
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Aug. 22 – Sept. 2, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 8/31/2022Grimley, Edward J JrGallo P59 Boren Ln Lot 20$1,100,000. 8/31/2022Smith, Gerard JKuthe V S16 Main St Lot 1A & 2B$839,000. 8/29/202239 Glendale Road TrustSonnenshein D A35 Glendale Rd Lot...
IPSWICH, MA
NECN

House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers

The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
NASHUA, NH
WPFO

Shaws in Scarborough closing soon

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97.5 WOKQ

Two Maine Turnpike Ramps to Temporarily Close in Kittery

Two ramps between Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike in Kittery are scheduled to close for about a month starting in September. The first to close will be the Exit 3 ramp from the northbound Turnpike to Route 1 on Monday, September 12. Once the ramp closes the work of bridge repairs and repavement can begin at a cost of $975,000.
KITTERY, ME
seacoastkidscalendar.com

Voyage on The Gundalow Piscataqua to/from Newburyport Waterfront Park and Lowell’s Boat Shop in Amesbury! September 7th-13th.

The Gundalow Piscataqua will once again be visiting the Merrimack River during September 7th through 13th. The 65-foot lateen-rigged gundalow is a traditional reproduction of the flat bottom river barges once prevalent in the Merrimack River. Harbor tours and Sunset Sails will be available from the Newburyport waterfront park and Lowell’s Boat Shop in Amesbury.
AMESBURY, MA
94.3 WCYY

Summer Camp is Year-Round at This New Hampshire Restaurant

The memories of summer camp stick with us, whether they just happened or your nostalgia dates back a few years or decades. As summer comes to an end, here's a place where you can relive some of that fun all year long, even when there's snow on the ground. The aptly-named Camp restaurant in Meredith, New Hampshire, is of course located on Lake Winnipesaukee, because every good camp is on a lake.
MEREDITH, NH
WHAV

Podcast: Methuen Readies for the Arrival of the Wall That Heals

Preparations are well underway in Methuen for the arrival of The Wall That Heals, honoring those that served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War. Methuen Veterans Services Officer Paul Jensen, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says The Wall arrives Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Methuen. “The Wall That...
METHUEN, MA
Q97.9

New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard

I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
LEE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Classic cars on a classic Manchester Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Classic cars weren’t the only thing retro on a sunny and perfect Elm Street Saturday. Two bands belted out the Stones, the Beatles and “…two riders were approaching” from Hendrix’s All Along the Watchtower, thanks to Rearview Mirror, one of the groups.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy