4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
‘Don’t bring drama to your own home’ – Mount Vernon mayor responds to string of Labor Day weekend crimes
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard did not hold back on her Facebook page after a series of unconnected crimes happened in Mount Vernon Saturday night, including a shooting.
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
News 12
Police: 18-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Ramapo
An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Flinn Avenue near the Hickory intersection. The teen is expected to be OK. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the...
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Hudson Valley
ALBANY – You don’t hear much on a daily basis about COVID-19, but the virus is still very much alive. Three more people in the Hudson Valley died from the disease on Wednesday, according to the latest reporting from the state Health Department. One person in each county...
therealdeal.com
Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes
It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok
If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Popular Plainview Diner closes its doors after 50 years
The final orders were placed Monday at the Plainview Diner. The iconic restaurant opened in 1972.
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Officials alert residents to rising water levels in Croton River
Officials issued a warning to the community in Croton-on-Hudson about rising water levels in the Croton River.
WNYT
Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away
Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
Ulster man facing murder charge in death of woman who police say was his friend
ULSTER − A 49-year-old town of Ulster man has been accused in the death of a woman identified by town police as a friend. Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi identified the suspect as Johnny Amaro. He was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday following a daylong investigation. According to Berardi,...
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
spartaindependent.com
A suspicious vehicle check leads To DWI arrest
On August 23 at around 11 p.m., Sparta police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of North Village for a report of suspicious activity within a vehicle. Officer Phil Longo approached a white Ford Escape and observed two individuals within the vehicle reportedly engaged in sexual activity. Longo asked...
