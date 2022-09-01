ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Newburgh, NY
Spring Valley, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, NY
Clarkstown, NY
News 12

Police: 18-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Ramapo

An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Flinn Avenue near the Hickory intersection. The teen is expected to be OK. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the...
RAMAPO, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Hudson Valley

ALBANY – You don’t hear much on a daily basis about COVID-19, but the virus is still very much alive. Three more people in the Hudson Valley died from the disease on Wednesday, according to the latest reporting from the state Health Department. One person in each county...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes

It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
GARDINER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Rap About Middletown, New York Going Viral on TikTok

If you're looking at the geography of the Hudson Valley region on a map then you may notice that this place is huge. There's a lot of debate about what cities and towns are really in the Hudson Valley. One city that is undeniably in the Hudson Valley is Middletown. Of course it deserves its very own rap song. Did you know that it has one?
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away

Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
WIBX 950

Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements

Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spartaindependent.com

A suspicious vehicle check leads To DWI arrest

On August 23 at around 11 p.m., Sparta police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of North Village for a report of suspicious activity within a vehicle. Officer Phil Longo approached a white Ford Escape and observed two individuals within the vehicle reportedly engaged in sexual activity. Longo asked...
NEW WINDSOR, NY

