ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreland Hills, OH

A ‘rich history’: Sept. 17 Fundraiser for Historically Black college scholarships

By Roosevelt Leftwich
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOhFG_0hehwCcB00

MORELAND HILLS , Ohio (WJW) — Small steps can lead to big things.

It takes a lot to get ready to go from high school to higher education .

And to follow that path you don’t just need money — although it helps — you also need folks and organizations that will walk that path with you.

“I don’t think I would have had the same leadership experience I had at Jackson State. It was nurturing,” said Quentin McCorvey, a proud graduate of Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi — one of the oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country and the fourth-largest.

NE Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation

He says his time there helped prepare him to own his own investment firm because it was a university that prepared him for challenges in the future.

“An HBCU is just nurturing because the classroom sizes are just smaller. There are opportunities for growth and socialization, to make [students] feel confident in themselves for growth as an individual,” McCorvey said.

And the United Negro College Fund has always been there to get students not only money for school but the support they need to make it through.

That’s why events like the UNCF Walk for Education on Sept. 17 are so important.

Blue Angels pilot flies for hometown crowd

It’s a place where high school students can meet with other HBCU grads and find out why these colleges and universities can help African-American students reach their full potential.

“There will be many people here who are HBCU graduates’ parents, current students; so you get a feel for what that experience is like. You can actually talk to graduates. It’s going to be a lot of fun and there’s rich history and tradition,” UNCF Area Development Director Steve Miller said.

And with that rich history and tradition comes lots of successful graduates.

HBCUs lead the nation in the number of graduates who are ready for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, especially in the medical and biotechnology fields.

Video: Local educator saves choking student

MetroHealth Medical Center partners with Morehouse University’s medical school in Atlanta to mentor young black physicians, because it helps build a diverse workforce and makes it easier to offer medical care to underserved communities.

“It’s important for us to build trusting relationships with our patients when we have the opportunity to see people who look like us in these roles as providers and physicians and clinicians. That enables us to have a higher level of trust,” MetroHealth Chief Equity Officer Alan Nevel said.

The walk will help raise money for scholarships, but it also looks to raise awareness of just how graduates from HBCUs are an important part of any community.

You probably know some who went to an HBCU and, if you ask them, they’ll be glad to tell you about how their school helped them grow.

Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon

FOX 8 is a proud sponsor of the UNCF Walk for Education on Sept. 17 at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field in Moreland Hills.

If you would like more information about how you can join the walk by yourself or with a team you can follow this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown on Cleveland

Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County, OH. - A five-year-old girl and her family received a cashier's check for $3,000.00 from the Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Several months ago, the little girl had a heart transplant. The organizations and small boutique owners decided to raise money for the family to help with expenses.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moreland Hills, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Ohio City, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehouse College#Jackson State University#Hbcu#African American
cleveland19.com

Akron community members react to 3rd officer-involved shooting since June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are defending their actions after Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. The latest shooting happened on Sept. 3 when a teenager, allegedly holding a gun, was shot in the hand. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) now is investigating its third shooting by an...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy