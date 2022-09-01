ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Pigskin Classic: Pueblo rivalry renewed with young talent

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
A rivalry that started over 20 years ago is coming back strong with the annual Pigskin Classic, pitting Pueblo West against Pueblo County.

This year, the prime time game will be held at the ThunderBowl at Colorado State University Pueblo. The neutral site will host the 22nd Pigskin Classic at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

This year sees the big game come early in the schedule for both teams. West and County are both entering the game with winning records at 2-0 and 1-0, respectively. This year's game will have plenty of interest in the two teams' starting quarterbacks, Cohen Glenn for Pueblo County and Gavin Lockett for Pueblo West.

Both quarterbacks are sophomores and bring bring a lot to the table for their teams.

Glenn is a big and strong quarterback who has the ability to break out of the pocket when needed and throw on the run. Lockett is built differently but still has the speed and athleticism to scramble out and pick up first downs with his legs as well as throw.

Even as younger players, they know the importance of the game and what it means to their teammates and schools.

“Ever since I was little, I've always wanted to play in the big game,” Glenn said. “I want to put on a show for everybody, and I feel like this team, we can put on a show.

“The rivalry, there's nothing like it,” he said. “There are guys that talk, guys that do things that just try to get in your head, and you can't let him do it. It's going to be exciting. I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be pretty amazing."

Pueblo West has won the Pigskin Classic every year since 2016, notwithstanding when the pandemic forced the game to be canceled altogether.

This year, the Hornets come in with a bit of swagger and hope to bring the Pigskin back home with them to County.

Lockett is just as excited about the big game as Glenn is. While he may not have been a Pueblo West kid growing up, he said he understands the importance of the game.

“It means a lot just to be able to be playing in the game at all,” Lockett said. “This is big with both sides of the crowd; it is huge and just the preparation for the games. It’s a lot of fun at school with all the assemblies and spirit days and everything. It's a lot of fun to be able to be the quarterback for this game.”

As a young player, the big stage may be a lot to handle, but it's not too big of a stage for Lockett.

He's ready to play and is looking forward to the work that goes into getting ready for a big matchup.

“I don’t want to say it's overwhelming because it's a fun experience,” Lockett said. “I’m just sitting back and soaking everything up. It's really a cool experience, and I'm very lucky to be able to in this situation.”

Lockett will have a chance to do something that few Pueblo West players have done in their high school careers: play in the classic for four straight seasons.

“It was really fun last year. I got in for a play,” Lockett said. “It was fun just being able to be on the field last year and kind of enjoy the game from the sideline.”

The teams' coaches have their own takes on the rivalry.

“It’s a cool environment, the crowd is huge,” Pueblo West coach Clint Buderus said. “It's really neat when it’s played at a home site, but CSUP is really neat and it's good for the kids to get to play there.”

“The best memory for me ... was as a player at Pueblo West,” Pueblo County coach Ramie Enriquez said. “It was my senior year and it was the first year we actually won the Pigskin out there. That was my fondest memory, but I'm not really focused on that.

"I'm trying to bring a competitive nature back to County and getting us that Pigskin and bringing it here and to keep it here for a long time.”

With the game being played at a neutral site, fans of both teams will be able to pack the stadium and the kids will get a chance to play on a college field.

“It's just a great rivalry, man. It's intense and they play their best game and hopefully we do as well,” Buderus said. “This is a great experience for kids and Pueblo football. It’s big, and we enjoy playing in the rivalry games.”

“It's all about being a part of Pueblo history, the Pueblo football history,” Enriquez said.

“I'm all about Pueblo sports and it's a step for me to just be a part of that. I've been a part of it for a long time as an assistant and now the head coach. The game that I've played in, it's very fun to think about the progression to be able to be a player, to an assistant, and now a head coach. (I'm) very excited about that opportunity.”

“The COVID year we didn't get to play, and that was a big deal for our kids when they didn't get to play in the Pigskin,” Buderus said. “It's just a huge deal for the school too, it's like a second homecoming game.

"It's probably bigger than the homecoming game. The pep rallies and the assemblies, the way that our schools are excited about the game, the community gets excited. It's a neat environment for the kids and for the coaches.”

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter: @chowebacca

