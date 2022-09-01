ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Durham, ‘changes the game’ with Medicare plan announcements

By Michael Hyland
 4 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted efforts to reduce healthcare costs for seniors during an event in Durham Thursday, saying “we’re changing the game,” as the November election quickly approaches.

Harris spoke at the Durham Center for Senior Life, talking about provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act and meeting with seniors to hear about challenges they’re having in paying for medicine.

“They should not have to be out there advocating for themselves, especially when they are at a moment of need in terms of being in pain or being sick and just simply being able to have access and be able to afford it,” Vice President Harris said.

Officials traveling North Carolina working to combat election disinformation with polls opening soon

The new law, that also includes climate and tax provisions, has a variety of impacts on seniors on Medicare, including allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, capping out-of-pocket costs to $2,000 per year and capping the cost of insulin to $35 per month.

“You no longer have to worry that one terrible diagnosis will bankrupt you,” Vice President Harris said. “You will never have to choose between your physical well-being and your financial well-being.”

Jannie Cozart, who attended the speech, said it’s a struggle she has faced.

“One time I didn’t even think I could afford to even buy the drugs. And, I know we’ve got to have medicine to take care of ourselves,” she said.

Republicans voted against the bill last month, arguing it won’t have a meaningful impact on reducing inflation and also criticized the tax provisions as well as the funding for the IRS to hire additional agents.

While the inflation rate has come down from its peak of 9.1 percent earlier this summer, it remains high at 8.5 percent.

Various provisions of the law don’t take effect right away, instead being phased in over the next few years.

While Democratic officials such as Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and U.S. Rep. David Price joined Harris Thursday, Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley did not.

“While the Vice President is in North Carolina for an official White House visit, Cheri is focused on her campaign to give North Carolinians a Senator in Washington who will work for them,” Kelci Hobson said, a spokesperson for Beasley.

A poll this week by Public Policy Polling found 41 percent of North Carolina voters approve of President Biden’s job performance, compared to 54 percent who disapprove.

“Kamala Harris is not welcomed by North Carolinians as evidenced by the Biden administration’s approval rating in the Tar Heel State,” Taylor Mazock said, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

That same poll found Beasley in a close race against Republican Ted Budd, leading him 42-41. North Carolina’s Senate race is one of the key races that will determine which party gets control of Congress.

“They still want to maintain some distance. So, Cheri Beasley deciding not to appear with Vice President Harris is a strategic decision,” David McLennan said, an expert on state politics at Meredith College.

This week, Budd released a new TV ad featuring an empty stage for a rally and said, “This rally will never happen. Joe Biden won’t come here.”

Budd received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement last year in his party’s primary, propelling him to win the nomination in May. The New York Times reported this week that his campaign has made changes to his website, making that endorsement less prominent.

Still, a spokesperson for Budd said Thursday that Budd would appear with Trump if he chose to campaign in North Carolina.

“We’d welcome Joe Biden to come campaign with Cheri Beasley to personally thank her for supporting his policies that are causing inflation and we’d welcome Donald Trump to come campaign with Ted Budd to say thanks again for always protecting and promoting American jobs as priority one,” Samantha Cotten said.

