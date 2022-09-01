Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks kick off their season this weekend. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis. Join us...
abccolumbia.com
Wolves open 2022 campaign with 40-6 win over Allen
NEWBERRY, S.C. — The defending South Atlantic Conference champions got off to a roaring start to their 2022 campaign as the Newberry College Wolves (1-0) upended their in-state for Alen University (0-1) by a final score of 40-6 at Setzler Field on Saturday, September 3. The Wolves were led...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
abccolumbia.com
Tigers crush Elizabeth City State, 58-14
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College head football coach preaches about the importance of all three phases of a football game – offense, defense and special teams. In Saturday’s season opener against Elizabeth City State, the Tigers dominated in all three phases to take a 58-14 victory over Elizabeth City State in the Carolinas Classic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Bring the family to Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair!
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring the family to the Antler Guard of the Elks’ Community Health Fair this month!. It kicks off Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmetto Grand Lodge on 1217 Batchelor Street in West Columbia. Curtis spoke...
abccolumbia.com
Missing emu returned home by local deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department can now add emu-wrangler to her list of accomplishments. Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol last Wednesday when she had a unique encounter. “We were parked like on Eastover Road, and while we were...
abccolumbia.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Millwood Ave. and Washington St.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia police say a man is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Washington Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver stayed on the scene as they continue...
abccolumbia.com
Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents
CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Portion of Saluda Riverwalk Closing Due to Maintenance
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans to walk the Saluda Riverwalk, you need to be aware of some changes. According to the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, September 7 through Friday, September 9. City...
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Antioch Amez Church Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- One person died in a motorcycle crash last night. Troopers with the highway patrol say a man driving a Suzuki motorcycle lost control on Antioch Amez church road in Richland County around 10:30 pm last night and was pronounced dead at the scene. No word on whether...
abccolumbia.com
September is World Alzheimer’s Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— September is World Alzheimer’s Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than six million Americans are living with the disease. ABC’s Reena Roy Reports on how to spot the warning signs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Annual Labor Day Festival and Parade in Chapin
CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend. Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street. And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade...
abccolumbia.com
53 year-old man missing after being released from hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for Theodore Cooley, a 53 year-old man that was reported missing Aug. 30. Authorities says he went missing after being transported from Colleton Co. Medical Center. He was wearing blue hospital scrubs at the time of his disappearance. Cooley was...
Comments / 0