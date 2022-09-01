Scheana Shay Reacts To Rumors of Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss Wedding Hookup: ‘I Heard’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Scheana Shay has broken her silence on the drama surrounding her Aug. 23 wedding to Brock Davies, where an eyewitness confirmed to HollywoodLife that they saw Tom Schwartz, 39, “heavily making out” with co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, 27. “I personally did not see anyone else make out. I heard, ” Scheana told E! News on Aug. 31 alongside Brock, 31. said. The mother of one added that she saw them talking on her special day. “I did not see anything further than that, but I heard,” she concluded.

While Scheana claimed she did not see the Vanderpump Rules stars locking lips, Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, 35, apparently did — and she was furious. “Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave. Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area,” HL‘s insider recalled. “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” they revealed. Katie later skipped the after-party.

Scheana Shay hosted several of her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars — including some of their exes — at her wedding in Mexico (Photo: Shutterstock)

To make things more scandalous, Brock claimed Katie was not even supposed to be in Cancun for his and Scheana’s special day to begin with. “She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip,’” he commented under an Instagram post reporting on the drama. Katie saw the comment and responded, “I’m enjoying all the untruths,” alongside a popcorn emoji. It looks like this wedding drama is far from over.

Katie is apparently “blaming” Scheana for the spectacle between her, Raquel, and Tom at the wedding. “Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding,” a person close to VPR‘s production told Page Six. “Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up.” They added, “She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends. She’s blaming Scheana.”

Tom Schwartz was seen kissing Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s wedding, and she’s now being blamed by Tom’s ex, Katie Maloney, for their potential romance (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tom and Raquel’s hookup may have been weeks in the making. During the July 22 episode of Scheana’s Scheananigans podcast, Tom gave Raquel a shout-out and then seemed to regret not being better acquainted with her. “I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” he said. “She was always cool. I just never really took time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance.” Plus, when Scheana asked if he would ever kiss Raquel after discussing rumors that they got together at Coachella in April, he did not give a straightforward answer.

Tom and Katie began dating in 2013 and walked down the aisle in 2016. However, they never completed their marriage paperwork and threw another wedding in 2019 to make things official. They announced their divorce earlier this year.