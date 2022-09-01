Read full article on original website
KRGV
DPS: No major injuries reported in crash involving migrants in Willacy County
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. No major injuries were reported following a crash involving migrants in Willacy County Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS says a vehicle evaded authorities and crashed on US 77, south of Kenedy County. Ten...
kurv.com
Truck With Illegal Immigrants Crashes In Willacy County
A driver trying to escape from law enforcement is facing charges after a crash in Willacy County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver crashed a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 77 while trying to avoid arrest. The truck rolled over but officials say no one was seriously injured. Ten people were found in the truck after the crash, including nine illegal immigrants.
kurv.com
Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck Injures DPS Trooper, 2 Other People
A DPS trooper and two other people are recovering after a suspected drunk driving crash in Brownsville this Labor Day weekend. A DPS unit was heading north on Southmost Boulevard Friday night as a 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was heading south. Authorities say the pickup driver failed to yield turning onto Maverick Road.
Weslaco PD: Man leaves cooler filled with drugs in H-E-B parking lot
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are searching for a man who abandoned a car filled with drugs at a local HEB parking lot earlier today. Police responded to the HEB parking lot of 1004 North Texas Boulevard in reference to a call about a suspicious vehicle. According to a release sent by the Weslaco […]
HCSC searching for man accused of aggravated assault
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cristobal Ivan Hernandez, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hernandez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-five-inch man. He is reported to weigh 160 […]
borderreport.com
CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 13 migrants who attempted to board a private plane in Edinburg. Agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they arrived,...
KRGV
Man killed in workplace accident after truck falls on him, Pharr police say
EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A man died after being trapped under a box trailer Tuesday morning, according to Pharr authorities. At about 9:38 a.m., Pharr firefighters responded to the Penske Truck Leasing location at 4001 N. Cage Boulevard regarding a man entrapped under a box trailer, Fire Department Chief Pilar Rodriguez said.
KRGV
Stabbing incident in Harlingen ends in double arrest
Two men were arrested Tuesday after a stabbing incident in Harlingen, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of FM 800 and FM 3067 in Harlingen in reference to a male subject with stab wounds. Prior to arriving at the scene, deputies were notified...
Edinburg PD: Woman found dead in apartment
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive inside an apartment. Earlier today, Edinburg PD responded to the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street. According to police, the 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinosa. Her identity […]
Pharr PD: Employee dies after truck crushes him
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A workplace accident at a trucking company resulted in the death of a Pharr man. The victim, a mechanic at Penske Truck Rental was working early Tuesday morning in Pharr when the truck fell on top of him, police say. The victim died shortly after the incident. Police Chief Andy Harvey […]
Deputies seek help to identify man accused of burglary
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed several burglaries in the Mission area. Hidalgo County Deputies responded to 15000 block of N. Conway Avenue in reference to a vehicle burglary caught on surveillance video. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office seeking person of interest in string of thefts
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a string of thefts. The man is accused of committing several burglaries in the area of Monte Cristo and Conway Roads in rural Mission, the agency said in a news release.
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted on Paredes Elementary after police detain man with gun
This story was updated with information about the lockdown at 5: 15 p.m. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown on Paredes Elementary was lifted after a man who brought a gun to the school was detained by Brownsville police. Earlier today Brownsville Independent School District announced that one of its elementary schools was under lockdown. […]
kurv.com
Worker Crushed By Truck At Pharr Business
Local and federal authorities are investigating after a man was killed while working on his truck at a truck rental company in Pharr Tuesday morning. The victim was working underneath an Ashley Furniture box trailer when it fell and crushed the man. Pharr firefighters who responded were able to get the worker out from under the truck but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
kurv.com
Indicted CEO Of Valley Migrant Shelter Hospitalized After “cardiac event”
The jailed CEO of a nonprofit migrant shelter organization is currently in the hospital after suffering what his attorney called a “cardiac event” Wednesday morning. Ruben Gallegos Jr. was rushed to McAllen Medical Center from the Hidalgo County jail after suffering the heart trouble. Gallegos fell ill shortly before he was to make his second federal court appearance to be arraigned on theft and conspiracy charges. The hearing has been postponed. Gallegos was arrested last week in Brownsville.
KRGV
Woman found with nearly 7 pounds of Xanax pills at port of entry charged with possession
A 47-year-old woman is in custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in connection to a drug smuggling attempt that occurred over the weekend, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. Diana Marisela Loera was arrested Friday at the Brownsville Matamoros International Bridge after she was found...
kurv.com
Heat Asphyxiation Found To Be The Cause Of Death Of La Joya Child
A 5-year-old boy found in a vehicle outside of a La Joya elementary school last month died of heat asphyxiation. That’s the finding of a preliminary autopsy. The boy was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary the afternoon of August 25th. La...
KRGV
Brownsville native selected as new Border Patrol RGV sector chief
A Brownsville native will serve as the new chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday. Gloria I. Chavez assumes command of the sector next month, according to a news release. As chief patrol agent, Chavez will have direct oversight of the...
Brownsville bridge to halt traffic for 9/11 ceremony
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville will temporarily stop traffic in honor of the 9/11 attack victims. According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 21st anniversary remembrance ceremony will occur at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m. CBP is […]
