Police: Burglar shot by resident drives himself to Switchyard Park seeking help

An intruder shot early Thursday by the resident of a house fled and drove himself to Switchyard Park, where police found him at the basketball courts bleeding from multiple bullet wounds.

The 39-year-old man was taken by ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, according to a Bloomington Police Department news release. He was shot several times with a rifle; his condition wasn't available Thursday.

A 35-year-old man who lives in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court on the city's southside called 911 at 5:10 a.m. to report a man was breaking into his home.

"While officers were en route, the caller claimed that the suspect had busted in the window to his bedroom and was attempting to gain entry, so he had shot at the person," the news release said.

Officers found a broken window in the bedroom of the residence, as well as several bullet holes around the window from rounds fired from inside the house.

The man ran away after being shot, headed north. Ten minutes later, he called 911 from the park, which has a BPD substation near the basketball courts.

"Officers and ambulance personnel responded to Switchyard Park and located a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds," the news release said. "It was determined that the man was the individual that had been shot in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court and that he had not been shot at the park."

The incident wasn't random; the men "were known to one another," the news release said.

"At this time, no charges have been filed. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the report will be forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if criminal charges are warranted."

