PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston
For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
Sergio Garcia on any possible tension with LIV Golf haters next week in England: 'Too bad for them'
BOLTON, Mass. — Sergio Garcia is enjoying his new life as a LIV golfer. But on the DP World Tour, where he became one of Europe’s biggest stars of the past two decades, the Spaniard is predicting some tension when he and more than a dozen other LIV recruits return next week for its flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship.
A Former Masters Champ Magically Salvaged His PGA Tour Card Thanks to LIV Golf
Six PGA Tour cards were returned after the recent group of LIV Golf defectors left. The post A Former Masters Champ Magically Salvaged His PGA Tour Card Thanks to LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lexi Thompson old? She might feel like it in final group with Lucy Li
Hey Lexi, how that’s AARP subscription working out for you? Are the early-bird dinners tasty? Got enough Advil in the bag?. Lexi Thompson is old. She’s 27, after all. Born nearly a decade before Twitter! Imagine that. Lucy Li can’t. Li is 19 and was 11 when she played a practice round with Thompson before the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst. Li must have thought Lexi was ancient back then.
Six players receive PGA Tour cards for 2022-23 after tour officially suspends Cam Smith and latest group of LIV defectors
The domino effect of the latest LIV Golf signings was felt on Friday when six tour pros hoping to somehow keep their status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season became the beneficiaries of the latest round of defections. After hitting their opening tee shots in the first round...
The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season
A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
A finalist for PGA Tour player of the year … plays for LIV
On Monday, the PGA Tour released the finalists for the Jack Nicklaus player of the year award, nominating three men for their extraordinary seasons and, in turn, their contributions to the PGA Tour. But there was, naturally, just one problem: one of the nominees has since sworn his allegiance to the Tour’s enemy, LIV Golf.
On Sunday, LIV Golf delivered the chaotic finish it has been promising
It’s taken months for LIV Golf to deliver what it has long promised to bring to the golf world, but it finally arrived Sunday: the first LIV Golf playoff, a highlight for one of the best golfers in the world and, before that, an hour of absolutely chaotic golf.
Say goodbye to your slice for good with this swing thought
One of the best ways to groove proper moves in your swing is to forget hard-core mechanics and, instead, use your imagination. Case in point: eliminating an “over-the-top” (and slice-producing) downswing. Here, imagine you’re standing in a bar with a row of shot glasses on the counter in...
DP World Tour could lose historic venue to LIV Golf 2023 schedule
Real Club Valderrama is in talks with LIV Golf to host an event in their expanded 2023 schedule, representing a significant blow to the DP World Tour. As reported by James Corrigan of the Telegraph, Greg Norman sees LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia as a valuable cog in negotiations with Valderrama, but the DP World Tour has confidence that talks will come to nothing.
Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s newest gets, Phil Mickelson, Tiger and Serena
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, the most recent defections to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods taking in Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
