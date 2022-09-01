ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 9

Related
The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
GOLF
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman announces LIV players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition starting during round two in Boston

For the last few years, shorts during competition has been a heavily debated topic on the PGA Tour. With high temperatures during summer events, especially during the Florida swing, media and fans alike have wondered whether it’s time to allow shorts on Tour during competition — shorts have been allowed during practice rounds since February 2019.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Greg Norman
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen spotted on date with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen may or may be dating a new fan that ex-husband Scottie really would not like. TMZ Sports obtained photos of Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus eating lunch together in Miami on Sunday. A source told TMZ that the two appeared to be on some sort of double date, though there were no obvious signs of PDA and Pippen seemed to want to keep a low profile.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Star Russian Athlete Comments On Brittney Griner

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was asked earlier this week about the situation involving WNBA star basketball player Brittney Griner. The reigning U.S. Open champion was asked to give his thoughts on Griner, who has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling overseas. Griner will hopefully be...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#World Golf#The Upstart League
Golf Digest

Lexi Thompson old? She might feel like it in final group with Lucy Li

Hey Lexi, how that’s AARP subscription working out for you? Are the early-bird dinners tasty? Got enough Advil in the bag?. Lexi Thompson is old. She’s 27, after all. Born nearly a decade before Twitter! Imagine that. Lucy Li can’t. Li is 19 and was 11 when she played a practice round with Thompson before the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst. Li must have thought Lexi was ancient back then.
SYLVANIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
Golf.com

The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season

A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
SPORTS
Golf.com

A finalist for PGA Tour player of the year … plays for LIV

On Monday, the PGA Tour released the finalists for the Jack Nicklaus player of the year award, nominating three men for their extraordinary seasons and, in turn, their contributions to the PGA Tour. But there was, naturally, just one problem: one of the nominees has since sworn his allegiance to the Tour’s enemy, LIV Golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Say goodbye to your slice for good with this swing thought

One of the best ways to groove proper moves in your swing is to forget hard-core mechanics and, instead, use your imagination. Case in point: eliminating an “over-the-top” (and slice-producing) downswing. Here, imagine you’re standing in a bar with a row of shot glasses on the counter in...
LIFESTYLE
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour could lose historic venue to LIV Golf 2023 schedule

Real Club Valderrama is in talks with LIV Golf to host an event in their expanded 2023 schedule, representing a significant blow to the DP World Tour. As reported by James Corrigan of the Telegraph, Greg Norman sees LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia as a valuable cog in negotiations with Valderrama, but the DP World Tour has confidence that talks will come to nothing.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: LIV Golf’s newest gets, Phil Mickelson, Tiger and Serena

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, the most recent defections to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods taking in Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy