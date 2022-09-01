Read full article on original website
The last 100 of the beagle rescues from Virginia facility arrive in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Humane Society of the United States has been tasked with finding homes for close to 4,000 beagles after a breeding shelter in Virginia was shut down for violating the animal welfare act. The beagles have been sent to states across the country to find their forever homes, and the last 100 are now here in Maine.
Rain a relief for some Maine farmers, while flood threats loom elsewhere
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Those traveling south for the Labor Day holiday hit traffic snags well into the early evening, with delays as far north as Falmouth stretching down to the New Hampshire border. The consistent barrage of rain generated low visibility for those in the queue. For Maine...
Portland to determine if city government will restructure in November vote
PORTLAND, Maine — Voters in Portland can officially expect a long list of questions on the ballot in November that could restructure the city's government. The Portland City Council unanimously approved sending the questions, crafted by the Portland Charter Commission, to voters Thursday night. A total of eight questions...
Greater Androscoggin Humane Society to receive rescued Virginia beagles
LEWISTON, Maine — The Humane Society of the United States has a big job on its hands. The organization must find homes for about 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia that bred the dogs to be used in lab experiments. The Humane Society said the last...
Flood watches issued for parts of Maine; impacts to Labor Day travel likely
MAINE, USA — While most of Labor Day weekend was pretty solid, Monday looks wet. Really, really wet. This is still a good overall thing, since Maine needs rain. The timing, however, is not exactly ideal. Too much rain in a short period of time means there's a risk for flooding, too.
How Bangor, Portland school districts plan to keep students safe this year
BANGOR, Maine — It's back to the classroom this week for many students across Maine, and with recent events like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this past May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, school safety is weighing heavy on many minds. “I probably think about...
Bangor chosen for EPA Revitalization Program
BANGOR, Maine — To preserve and enhance Bangor's downtown area and surrounding greenspaces, the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau will be working with a federal planning team to grow the city's outdoor economy. The Environmental Protection Agency's Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program works with disadvantaged communities to...
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
High school seniors preparing for college should meet these admissions and financial aid deadlines
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Back-to-school season for high school seniors typically means crunch time for applying to colleges and universities as the early admissions and financial aid deadlines creep closer. College Solutions counselor Kim Labrecque said seniors should hit a few key milestones in their college searches this fall. By...
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor needs more tutors
BANGOR, Maine — According to research from the nonprofit Proliteracy, more than 43 million Americans can't read, write, or do math above a third-grade level. But there are a number of programs out there designed to help adults learn basic reading, writing, and math skills. Literacy Volunteers of Bangor...
Portland groups honor lives lost to overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens gathered in Portland on Wednesday to remember those that have lost their battle with substance use disorder. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Multiple recovery and addiction services were in Post Office Park in Portland to provide resources to the community. "We all know...
Not all Maine school districts have a teacher shortage
BANGOR, Maine — Kids and teens around Maine are heading back to school this week, and many superintendents have said they simply don't have enough teachers, tech eds, bus drivers, and other staff. But not all districts are struggling. James Tager, superintendent for the Bangor School Dept., said they...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
Cellphone use restrictions approved by Lewiston School Committee
LEWISTON, Maine — With just days remaining before kids head back to class, school leaders in Lewiston moved forward with a plan to ban cellphone use across the city's schools Monday. The Lewiston School Committee voted unanimously in favor of policy that restricts the use of phones. Under the...
Two separate shootings at a populated housing complex in Portland sends one woman to the hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking the public for assistance related to an investigation at the Riverton Park Housing complex. According to a release, two shootings took place before sunrise Saturday. The first shooting happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Free CNA training across Maine via Northern Light Health
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is facing a health care worker shortage. This is not a new problem, but one of the state's largest hospital systems has come up with a new way to try and fill open positions. This fall, Northern Light Health is partnering with Eastern Maine Community...
Maine supreme court breathes new life into CMP corridor project
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's highest court on Tuesday breathed new life into a $1 billion transmission line that aims to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower, ruling that a statewide vote rebuking the project was unconstitutional. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the retroactive nature of the referendum...
Portland made changes to bicycle infrastructure this summer, plans to continue next year
PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland has made several changes to bicycle infrastructure across the city this summer. Transportation Systems Engineer Jeremiah Bartlett estimates the city spent roughly $5 million in improvements to roads, bicycle, and pedestrian infrastructure over the course of the year in various projects. "I...
City of South Portland launches clean-energy rebate program
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As the calendar flips to September, the city of South Portland is launching a new rebate program aimed at encouraging residents to invest in clean energy in and around their homes. "Electrify Everything!" goes live Sept. 1, offering rebates on the following items to South...
Delays, backorder leaves Hermon Fire Dept. without backup engine
HERMON, Maine — The Hermon Fire Department is one of many departments across the country dealing with back orders on equipment due to the pandemic. The new engine was supposed to arrive this past spring, but Hermon has now been told it will arrive early next year. Due to...
