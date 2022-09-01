ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor chosen for EPA Revitalization Program

BANGOR, Maine — To preserve and enhance Bangor's downtown area and surrounding greenspaces, the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau will be working with a federal planning team to grow the city's outdoor economy. The Environmental Protection Agency's Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program works with disadvantaged communities to...
BANGOR, ME
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor needs more tutors

BANGOR, Maine — According to research from the nonprofit Proliteracy, more than 43 million Americans can't read, write, or do math above a third-grade level. But there are a number of programs out there designed to help adults learn basic reading, writing, and math skills. Literacy Volunteers of Bangor...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland groups honor lives lost to overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens gathered in Portland on Wednesday to remember those that have lost their battle with substance use disorder. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Multiple recovery and addiction services were in Post Office Park in Portland to provide resources to the community. "We all know...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
