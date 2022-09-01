Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.

