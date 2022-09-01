Read full article on original website
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
E.U. Digital Wallets Take On Global Card Networks, Strive For Interoperability
Interoperability has long been a guiding principle for the European payments ecosystem. A kind of mantra that has weathered the rollercoaster of European political (dis)integration, payment systems interoperability promises to deliver smoother cross-border trade and a more frictionless experience for consumers as they travel around the continent. Helping to deliver...
Commerce Bank, FISPAN Partner on Embedded Commerce Financing
Commerce Bank is rolling out Commerce Connections Direct, which will add embedded banking in ERP systems to automate payments and financial information, a press release said. The platform will be made in partnership with FISPAN, a North America-based fintech. The new platform will add an “enhanced” banking and treasury experience,...
Platforms Drive Adoption of Subscription Commerce in MEA
From a payments perspective, the continued rise of the subscription-based revenue model has been one of the most interesting developments in post-pandemic global commerce. Once reserved for utilities and bills, the concept of monthly recurring payments has gained traction in the digital services market, as seen in the rapid emergence of media streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binance to Auto-Convert USDC, USDP, TUSD to Its Own Stablecoin
Binance announced its BUSD auto-conversion program, a company blog post said Monday (Sept. 5), which converts one-to-one USDC, USDP and TUSD stablecoins to Binance’s own BUSD. The world’s largest crypto trading platform also announced that it would remove USDC, the second largest stablecoin, from its spot trading pairs list....
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
SMBs — and Their FIs — Share Cross-Border Payments Pain
Efforts to modernize and speed up the B2B cross-border payment experience have lagged similar efforts to improve the online payment experience for consumers, resulting in processes that are often complicated and filled with friction. For small and midsize businesses (SMBs), they’re often prohibitively so. In fact, 27% of them rank...
How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC
National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A
Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
Invoice Financing, Real-Time Cash Flow Forecasting Bring Relief to Struggling UK SMEs
The past 18 months have been a period of “unbelievable stress” for small- to medium-sized business (SMBs) owners in the U.K., according to Ann Marie Juliano, founder and CEO at London-based business finance startup Muse. Because the U.K. FinTech connects to software systems and SMBs’ bank accounts to...
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
Working Capital Still King When Funding Business Needs
Working capital, at a high level, represents a firm’s ability to meet short-term obligations — the bills to be paid, the money on hand that’s needed to keep operations humming. From an accounting standpoint, the main drivers of working capital are receivables, inventory and payables, which translates...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Vietnamese Ride-Hailing Startup Be Group Gets $60M Loan From Deutsche Bank
The Vietnamese startup Be Group, a rival of ride-hailer platform Grab, said it’s gotten a loan facility of $60 million, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Sept. 5). The loan, coming from Deutsche Bank, comes with a provision to allow financing to increase to as much as $100 million, according to Be Group CEO Vu Hoang Yen.
India Backs Recurring ePayments on Utility Bill Platform
The Indian government will support free electronic transactions under Bharat Bill Pay Systems (BBPS), and could end up cracking down on companies charging fees, Economic Times of India reported. An unnamed official told Economic Times that the government will keep the unified payments interface as a free service, with no...
Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation
Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
FTC Begins Review of $1.7B Amazon-iRobot Deal
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has begun a review of the $1.7 billion takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot by Amazon to assess whether the deal has breached antitrust law. Reuters wrote that the iRobot review is “wide-ranging,” examining both head-to-head competition as well as whether the deal would illegally bolster Amazon’s market share in the connected device market as well as the general retail market.
US Bank’s Elavon Adds POS Platform That Handles Payments, Analytics
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
HMD Global Adds Sustainability-Focused Subscriptions for Nokia Devices
Noting that smartphones account for more than 10% of global electronic waste, the maker of Nokia brand smartphones and tablets has announced a new subscription service that is designed to lengthen the lifespan of mobile devices. HMD Global, the maker of Nokia devices, said in a Friday (Sept. 2) press...
Saudi Central Bank Taps Mohsen AlZahrani to Lead Virtual Assets Program
The Saudi Central Bank has appointed Mohsen AlZahrani as the head of its virtual assets and central bank digital currency program, which could see the Gulf state getting more into crypto. AlZahrani was a former managing director for consultancy firm Accenture, Bloomberg reported Sunday (Sept. 4). He’ll now be reporting...
