Lubbock, TX

KCBD

City of Lubbock to celebrate National Grandparents Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting an event celebrating the many grandparents in the Lubbock area. On National Grandparents Day, Sept 10, grandparents and their grandchildren can head to the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, located at 2001 19th St., for a day of fun. The event...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock 4-H helping kids prepare for future careers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock branch of 4-H is helping develop the next generation of farmers and ranchers. “The traditional: the livestock, the clothing and textiles, just shooting sports, a wide range of projects are available, and really something that fits whatever their interests are,” Ronda Alexander, a 4-H Lubbock County extension agent in youth development, said.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity 2022 Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From Sept. 5th to Sept. 16th Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be working hard in East Lubbock. The goal is to build three houses in 12 days. The Blitz Build is sponsored by different organizations such as ATMOS Energy, Wells Fargo, Liggett Law Group, and more. The sponsors help cover the materials costs and the labor is done by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club hosting annual memorial bash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Llano Estacado Model Airplane Club is hosting its annual James Mears Memorial Combat Bash throughout the weekend. The event began on Sept 3 and continues into today, starting at 10 a.m., according to the event website. The event is located at the Lieutenant Colonel George...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in central Lubbock. The stabbing occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Lone Star Inn near 48th Street and Avenue Q. Police stated the two people involved got into a physical fight. One of the people was...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon

Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR provides update on Sunday’s fire near 34th Street & York Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released additional information concerning a structure fire late Sunday afternoon in Central Lubbock. The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of 34th Street. According to LFR, units arrive on scene and discovered a single story commercial building...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LFR extinguishes fire at 34th and York

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 34th Street and York Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. LFR confirmed the time of the call and that there was a structure fire. Other details were not yet confirmed by LFR. Our camera on the tower at 7403 University Avenue was able to see thick black smoke. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: Texas Tech introduces Centennial Champion as new Masked Rider companion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Texas Tech announced the new name for the successor to Fearless Champion: Centennial Champion. A 75-year-old Lubbock man trekked through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado for a cancer research fundraising event. James Livermore participated in the Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Research Foundation (MPNRF) and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech announces Centennial Champion, starts new mascot journey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Months after the nine-year-old black stallion, best known to fans as “Buzz” was announced as the horse to replace “Fearless Champion,” Tech fans throughout Texas all chimed in on what his name should be. Gift prizes from United Supermarket were at stake, especially since the company was heading up the contest.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center

The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
everythinglubbock.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to door-to-door ministry in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Jehovah’s Witnesses resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks...
LUBBOCK, TX

