Former northeast Iowa officer arrested for sexual exploitation of minor
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa — A former Clarksville police officer was arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday.
According to an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release, a minor reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in March that former officer Mike Tobin allegedly showed them sexually explicit images and videos, including nude images of minors.Las Vegas man wanted for sex assault of minor arrested in Webster County
On March 5 Tobin’s employment with the Clarksville Police Department was terminated.
Tobin was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a minor class C felony, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor class D felony, and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor aggravated misdemeanor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0