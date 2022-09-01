Former northeast Iowa officer arrested for sexual exploitation of minor

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa — A former Clarksville police officer was arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday.

According to an Iowa Department of Public Safety press release, a minor reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in March that former officer Mike Tobin allegedly showed them sexually explicit images and videos, including nude images of minors.

On March 5 Tobin’s employment with the Clarksville Police Department was terminated.

Tobin was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a minor class C felony, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor class D felony, and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor aggravated misdemeanor.

