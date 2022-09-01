ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn man arrested for abducting 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry: cops

By Tina Moore
 4 days ago

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl and bringing her to New York City, police said Thursday.

Duane Taylor allegedly removed his ex-girlfriend’s daughter from her home in the city of Reading, Pa., on Wednesday, police said.

The disappearance of Janae Kalia-Henry led to an Amber Alert. She was found safe in Brooklyn.

Reading police said they were called around 7:45 a.m. on a report of a child abduction, according to WGAL-8, reporting on a Reading Police Department press conference.

The girl was last seen in her bedroom the night before, but was gone in the morning, her mom told police. The mom said the rear door was open, the station reported.

Video footage from the home’s surveillance system showed a man with a sheet over his head and upper body enter the residence at 2 a.m., cops said. He then went to the second floor and was seen walking with the girl, cops said.

Kalia-Henry is Taylor’s ex-girlfriend’s daughter.
Reading police called the NYPD and said a phone tied to Taylor had pinged on in New York City. The NYPD went to an apartment listed in Tayor’s name and arrested him around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the girl wasn’t there.

At some point after that, Kalia-Henry walked up to a stranger and asked her for help, reporting that she had been abducted, Reading cops said. She received a medical evaluation at a hospital and was reunited with her mom, according to the station.

