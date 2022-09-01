ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police ask for help searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Cincinnati police are searching for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run that killed on man and injured two women.

Police said the crash occurred early Saturday morning in Hyde Park. According to investigators, three people were standing near a vehicle parked on Linwood Avenue when the driver of a 2015 to 2022 dark gray Honda SUV hit them and kept driving.

A 25-year-old sustained serious injuries in the hit-and-run and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. He later died of his injuries, police said. Two women, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, were also hurt in the crash.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the vehicle and the driver.

The car possibly has damage to the front passenger side and front grill. It may also be missing the driver and passenger headlights, police said.

Officials are asking people to check their doorbell cameras and surveillance systems between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on August 27.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CPD at 513-352-2514 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

