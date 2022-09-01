ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mittens and Tucker: Rescue Pets of the Week

By Times staff report
 4 days ago
Looking for someone to gossip with? Mittens is known as one of our most chatty, social cats. She much prefers dishing with her favorite humans over playing with toys.

Mittens spent some time in foster care to recover from some skin issues and raise her kitten. Mittens, who is now spayed and 6 years old, has been friendly with both dogs and cats in the past.

Her favorite things include Temptations Treats and catnip.

Mittens qualifies for our Fabulous Five Dollar Feline promotion and her adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran.

Look at that smile: Tucker is on the hunt for a new home!

This 3-year-old neutered mixed breed pup can be wary of new people, but once he trusts you, you're his new best friend. (His nickname is "Wiggle Butt" because when he gets excited he does a full-body wiggle.)

Tucker previously lived with children and other dogs and did well; he also lived with cats but liked to chase them. (He might do better in a cat-free home ― or at least, the cats might do better.)

Talk to a TCHS staff member about how to help Tucker make a successful transition to a new home!

These pets are available for adoption atTri-County Humane Society, presented as a public service of the St. Cloud Times.

