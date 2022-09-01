Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT/715 PM MST/ The storms which moved through the Laughlin/Bullhead City area have weakened slightly, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Noble, southeastern Grant and northeastern Garfield Counties through 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lamont to 4 miles northeast of Hunter. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garber, Billings, Lamont, Hunter and Fairmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 201 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Skyforest, Rimforest and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Henry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Franklin. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Henry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatton, Bryant, Flag Fork, Benson, Bagdad, Ottusville and Polsgrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calloway, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Kentucky Lake or Lake Barkley, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Calloway; Lyon; Marshall; Trigg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Calloway, southeastern Marshall, Trigg and southeastern Lyon Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1003 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Land Between The Lakes Area, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Land Between The Lakes Area around 1015 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Canton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas 500 to 2,000 feet above the valley floors will see lows remain in the 70s providing little overnight relief.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Cibola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Target Area: Bernalillo; Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Bernalillo. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Pueblo, Cebolletita, Mesita, Paguate, Bibo, Seboyeta, Encinal and Paraje. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 114 and 116. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Niagara; Orleans; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front; Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to near 105 on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid 90s on Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west 15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic gusts from showers and thunderstorms are possible.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY TUESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WEDNESDAY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Localized ridgetop gusts to 30 mph. * Timing: Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 25 percent low elevations and 25 to 35 percent mountains.. * Temperatures: Around 90 in the low elevations and upper 70s and 80s in the mountains. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time could cause current fires to spread.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 07:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-06 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The incoming system looks to be convective in nature so locally heavy rains, stronger gusts near the strongest cells are possible.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McLean, Muhlenberg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: McLean; Muhlenberg FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain had moved out of the area. However, brief periods of moderate to heavy rain may still occur. Water may be slow to recede across the area due to rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches that occurred. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Calhoun, Livermore, Sacramento, Island, Bremen and South Carrollton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Colville Reservation; East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area; East Washington Central Cascades; East Washington North Cascades; Eastern Columbia Basin, Palouse, Spokane Area; Foothills of Northeast Washington; Lower Palouse, Snake River; Methow Valley; Okanogan Highlands & Kettle Mountains; Okanogan Valley; Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington; Waterville Plateau; Western Columbia Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY TUESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized gusts to 35 mph Waterville Plateau and upper Columbia basin. * Timing: Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * Relative Humidities: Tuesday overnight recovery 35 to 45 percent. 10 to 20 percent low elevations and 20 to 30 percent mountains. * Temperatures: Upper 80s to low 90s low elevations. Mid to upper 70s and 80s mountains. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds during the day time could cause current fires to spread.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 137. * TIMING...Noon to 9 PM Wednesday. * WIND...Southwest 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 23:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Litchfield FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwestern Connecticut, including the following county, Litchfield. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Torrington, New Milford, Thomaston, Kent, Litchfield, New Preston, Woodbury Center, Oakville, Northwest Harwinton, Gaylordsville, Terryville, Watertown, Plymouth, Woodbury, Harwinton, Bethlehem, Washington, Morris, Roxbury and Bridgewater. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bell, Falls, Limestone, McLennan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bell; Falls; Limestone; McLennan The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McLennan County in central Texas Northeastern Bell County in central Texas Southwestern Limestone County in central Texas Falls County in central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lott, or 11 miles southwest of Marlin, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Temple, Hewitt, Robinson, Marlin, Morgan`s Point Resort, Lorena, Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud, Moody, Riesel, Lott, Golinda, Thornton and Kosse. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 299 and 327. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-06 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer; Schoharie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer and Schoharie. * WHEN...Until 330 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 129 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hudson, Chatham, Nassau, Hunter, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Stephentown, Coxsackie, New Lebanon, Valatie, Windham, Athens, Austerlitz, Castleton-On-Hudson, Philmont, Gilboa, Kinderhook, Prattsville and Selkirk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
