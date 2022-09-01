ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon needs to change high school graduation requirements to be more equitable, report says

By Natalie Pate, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHFrL_0hehsiWT00

For the first time in about 15 years, Oregon's graduation requirements might change.

The state's existing requirements were first established in 2007. They were updated in 2008 and phased in through 2013.

But state lawmakers agreed last year it was time to review them, ensuring they align with what experts now know in terms of educational best practices, equity and inclusivity, and the needs of future employers.

The Oregon Department of Education gathered feedback from more than 3,500 students, community members, families, educators and representatives of higher education, workforce and industry to complete the report, released Thursday.

The report itself does not change any existing requirements. The 184-page document includes a summary of the department’s engagement process and feedback, a review of current Oregon diploma requirements, a review of graduation data and essential skills, a scan of nationwide diploma requirements and trends, and determinations and recommendations for the Oregon Legislature and State Board of Education to consider.

Among the recommendations are changes they believe will make earning a high school diploma more accessible to all students.

The report is the result of Senate Bill 744, passed by state legislators in 2021. Among other things, the bill directed ODE to review existing requirements for earning each of the state's diplomas and alternative certificates and temporarily suspend the requirement for students to demonstrate proficiency in the "Essential Skills."

Oregon's nine essential skills are cross-disciplinary skills that students are expected to develop across grades K-12, according to ODE. These include the ability to read and comprehend a variety of texts, write clearly and accurately, and apply mathematics in a variety of settings.

"Oregon retains stringent requirements for teaching and assessment of reading, writing, math and all other content areas within high school courses, as the number of high school credits required has not changed and remains as rigorous as any in the nation," ODE officials wrote in a recent news release.

A glimpse into the state of education in Oregon

To earn a diploma in Oregon, students must receive passing grades in 24 high school credits, including four years of language arts and three years of math. Oregon’s high school diploma credit requirements are among the most demanding in the country, officials wrote, citing the Education Commission of the States' 50-state comparison research.

At present, they said, no state requires more credits to graduate.

That, as well as the methodology behind the calculations, are often pointed to as reasons for Oregon's lower four-year graduation rate compared to most other states in the country.

Though Oregon's numbers have generally risen over the years — and graduation rates serve as only one data point for understanding student success — the state historically ranks in the bottom five in the nation.

The average graduation rate in 2019-20 among ranked schools across the country in the 2022 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings was 88.6%.

Oregon reached its highest graduation rate to date in 2020 at 83% for the four-year, regular diploma. By contrast, in 2009, the first year in which Oregon published official cohort graduation rates, the rate was 66%.

In 2021, there was a slight decline, down to slightly below 81%, which was likely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Thursday's report. Many states saw similar declines.

However, the data shows disparities between student groups persist.

For the 2020-21 school year, American Indian and Alaska Native students had a graduation rate of 67%. Black and African American students held a rate of slightly more than 73%. And Hispanic students reached 77%. Students experiencing homelessness saw the lowest rate at just over 55%.

Single diploma option, less testing among recommendations

While ODE's latest report does not recommend changing diploma requirements in basic academic skills, it does state that the skills and knowledge expected by employers and postsecondary education do not fully align with the current requirements for the Oregon diploma.

Additionally, the report states the requirements for Oregon high school diplomas have been applied inequitably to different student populations.

As a result, education officials said, this is Oregon's "chance to reimagine and rebuild our education system."

ODE officials said the eight key recommendations in the report do not stand alone and should not be implemented independently.

If the Oregon Legislature or State Board of Education considers the implementation of any of the recommendations, ODE officials said they should be "implemented in a coordinated fashion that is further informed by active and robust community engagement."

Comments / 41

nonya
4d ago

USA is about 30th in the world in education. oregon is about 40th in education. maybe if we raise standards we wouldn't have to pay everyone student loans.

Reply(1)
40
Jim Book
4d ago

No, they need to make it more difficult to get a diploma unless you are actually educated, but I fear that the public school system has not been "educating" students as much as liberally indoctrinating them into becoming "useful idiots" of the Democrat/socialist/communist persuasion who do what they are told to do without question if it agrees with their indoctrination.

Reply
34
Cid Peirce Quakenbush
4d ago

Absolutely ridiculous. Vote Republican. If schools focused on an education instead of indoctrination they would be successful. Ditch Merrittless Garlands CRT.

Reply
16
Related
opb.org

Why schools are struggling to fill positions, from educational assistants to custodians to coaches

When school starts Tuesday at McKinley Elementary in Beaverton, Kyrsti Sackman will be there. “I’m a firm believer — if you work in education, you have some kind of passion for your community, students,” Sackman said. “I have a really big passion for working with people that are neurodiverse, so working in a school is just really something that fills my bucket.”
BEAVERTON, OR
ijpr.org

Medford joins statewide lawsuit challenging climate regulations

Oregon’s Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rulemaking, adopted earlier this summer, was designed to encourage affordable, climate-friendly development in the state’s most populated areas. But more than ten cities, including Springfield, Keizer, Happy Valley and now Medford, have joined a lawsuit challenging those rules. According to Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Reading And Writing#Politics State#K12#The Oregon Legislature#State Board Of Education#Senate
The Oregonian

Inflation has Oregon voters on edge about their finances as election nears

Inflation is far and away Oregonians’ top concern as the general election approaches, new polling finds, as voters remain acutely concerned about their own finances. A quarter of likely Oregon voters in a new poll by DHM Research listed cost of living as the biggest consideration in their choice for governor. That ranked far above other hot-button issues, among them homelessness (13%), crime (11%), abortion and climate change (10% apiece).
OREGON STATE
kcfmradio.com

Vaccines Approved for Oregon Use; SNAP Benefits Extended; Planning Commission; Rods N Rhodies

Oregon has been approved for the new COVID-19 vaccines and booster. The decision came down on Friday as the Western States Workgroup made their recommendation to the top state’s health officer. Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the administration of the booster can now move forward with a vaccine that is more engineered for the current strains of the virus. Sidelinger says they expect a shipment any day and that the new booster can be administered after at least a two month separation from the last booster. Priority will be first to those who are extremely susceptible and at a high risk of serious illness or death were they to contract the virus. He also said that no matte which previous version of the vaccine or booster you received you can get the latest variation. Moderna is approved for ages 18 and older and Pfizer can be given to ages 12 and older.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Wellness Center Is The First To Offer Fully Bilingual, Bicultural Therapy

Edgar Hernenio Garcia claims that initiating therapy at the OYEN Emotional Wellness Center was a pivotal factor in assisting him in regaining control of his life. Garcia, who now resides in Portland and only knows Spanish, had a difficult time adjusting to his new life after relocating from Guatemala to Oregon because of the cultural and linguistic difficulties he encountered. Garcia is originally from Guatemala.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
opb.org

Referee shortages in Oregon impacting high school sports

Oregon has lost nearly a thousand high school sports officials in the last few years — a drop of almost 30 percent. One of the reasons for the decline is the amount of abuse that officials take from parents and other fans at game, which has only increased during the pandemic. Nearly every state in the country is experiencing the same kind of shortages.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians could start getting bivalent COVID boosters early next week

The state has pre-ordered more than 77,000 doses that could be available early next week. “With fall and winter approaching with circulation of COVID-19 anticipated to increase, when most of us will spend more time indoors, the availability of safe and effective vaccine boosters offers us strong protection against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, including severe illness, hospitalizations and death,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “Should the Western workgroup endorse the federal recommendations — a decision we expect based on the safety and efficacy of the updated boosters — OHA will make the boosters available to everyone eligible in Oregon so they can get the updated booster as soon as they’re able.”
OREGON STATE
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy