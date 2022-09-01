ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Arizona Western College to receive over $1M for Trio Program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College says it secured $1.7 million in funding that will help low-income students. The Trio Program will receive the funding throughout the next five years for the Upward Bound Program, which may affect more than 300 students in Yuma County. Upward Bound is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

It’s a HOT Labor Day but cooler days are on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Labor Day! We will continue to deal with hot conditions with highs reaching near 112 or higher. If you have any outdoor plans for Labor Day, make sure to stay cool and hydrate. An Excessive Heat Warning will stay in effect for Southeastern California...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Dove hunting season helps Imperial County’s economy

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hunting season doesn't only bring hunters to the imperial valley but also contributes to helping the economy. Tarek Danaf gets ready for a long morning, he's one of hundreds of hunters who came to the imperial valley this week for one thing. "We are just...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

City of El Centro looks to influence electric-powered vehicle usage

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro wants to increase the number of electric-powered vehicles by adding more charging stations. The California Energy commission says there are only 12 charging stations across the Imperial Valley. Mayor Tomas Oliva with the City of El Centro says a plan is in the making.
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy