Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 4, 2022. Angel Rivera-Andara, 45, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; illegal carrying of tools used by burglars; possession of drug paraphernalia. John Tylor Coate, 24, Sulphur:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for suspect in Jennings stabbing

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for Timothy Walker, 42, accused of stabbing a man multiple times last night. Friday night, police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Racca Road where they found a man with stab wounds to his torso, head and neck, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. He’s now in stable condition in an area hospital.
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

MADD reminds residents to drive responsibly on Labor Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Labor Day weekend in full swing, the Louisiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking people not to get behind the wheel if they are intoxicated. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that during the labor day weekend, 38% of all...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
BELL CITY, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers & storms look to remain isolated for Labor Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday. Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish. This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered isolated storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness will help keep a lid on activity. This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go. You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Experts expecting higher than usual traffic on Labor Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Labor Day is usually the time when gas prices skyrocket, but this year those prices are declining. Because of that, experts are expecting more traffic on the roads. “I think that’s one of the most dangerous holidays I think. As far as my opinion to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cinemark offers $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of National Cinema Day, Cinemark theaters are trying to attract moviegoers this Labor Day weekend by offering some discounted prices. 7News headed out to one local Cinemark Saturday afternoon and caught up with moviegoers who were happy to watch a film on the big screen for less.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Still Expected Through Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms continue to be in the forecast as we head into Sunday. With an upper-level disturbance continuing to head closer to the area, as well as plenty of moisture around, that will contribute to above normal rain chances once again. Like Saturday, showers look to be present in the morning along the Gulf coast in Cameron Parish. As we head into the afternoon, daytime heating will kick in to help trigger afternoon showers and storms further north in the area as well. That will also help keep temperatures a bit on the cooler side as well, with high’s still expected to top out in the mid 80′s. As for Labor Day Monday, storm activity may be a little more scattered, which could allow for a somewhat better day for outdoor activities. You can track any storms that do pop up with the First Alert weather App.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Touchdown Live Week 1 | Oberlin Tigers vs. Pine Prairie Panthers

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) -The LSU Tigers did not take the field on Saturday, but there was still Tiger Football. Friday night, the Oberlin Tigers and the Pine Prairie Panthers were scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m., but the game was rained out. That didn’t stop them from coming out Saturday morning to get the game in before the holiday weekend. The Oberlin Tigers got on the board first with this red zone run through the middle by #8 De’Sean Deville. The Tigers went for two here but fell short making the score 6-0 Tigers.
OBERLIN, LA

