ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Native American exhibit opens in the Springfield Science Museum

By Heath Kalb
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsmWR_0hehqxRi00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new exhibit at the Springfield Science Museum for the public to enjoy and it’s a great learning experience for kids.

Put your science skills to the test at the Springfield Museums

This new exhibit showcases lessons of identity, ancestry, resilience and more, curated by Springfield resident Aprell May, who has ancestry from the Mohawk tribe. Themes and stories are told through the words and voices of contemporary native peoples. The most important theme being, ‘We’re Still Here.’

Jenny Powers, the Director of Springfield Science Museum said, “Our Native American hall has mostly shown history and not supported the fact that many native people are still living in our area and so we really wanted to infuse that into our hall, bring in native voices and show people that they are indeed still here.”

This project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and aims to spread the message that native Americans haven’t disappeared and rather have a rich history and culture to this day even in western Massachusetts.

The exhibit runs through June 30th 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parishioners gather to celebrate Armenian culture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local residents came together today to celebrate Armenian culture Sunday in Springfield. The Annual Armenian Festival took place at St. Mark’s Armenian Church Sunday afternoon. The event featured traditional Armenian food, live music, and lots of dancing. “The thing about Armenians is that no...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Ludlow Festa continues with open-air mass, candlelight procession

The Portuguese cultural celebration in Ludlow continued Sunday evening for the Fourth Day of Festa. This event is a special one for the Portuguese community. Festa isn't only a cultural celebration but a religious celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to the region every year to celebrate.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Cities and towns across Western Massachusetts will again remember the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 21 years after the tragedy took place. “People ask me sometimes how long we are going to do this,” said Bruce Broyles, who helps organize a church service every year to remember victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “People went to work on that day and they never came home. When are we supposed to forget that?”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Ne Springfield#Western Massachusetts#The Springfield Museums#Mohawk#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
amherstbulletin.com

Town Hall visitor causes stir in Amherst

AMHERST — Town Hall employees are in the spotlight after an activist who considers himself a First Amendment auditor recently videotaped interactions with municipal staff and posted edited footage to his YouTube channel. The 26-minute video on the Press NH Now channel, titled “Town Hall employees melt like snowflakes...
AMHERST, MA
WWLP

Elm College students move in day

Colleges and universities across the state continue to welcome students back on campus and students enrolled at Elms College in Chicopee moved into residence halls Monday.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)

What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
LUDLOW, MA
WWLP

WWLP

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy