Native American exhibit opens in the Springfield Science Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a new exhibit at the Springfield Science Museum for the public to enjoy and it’s a great learning experience for kids.

This new exhibit showcases lessons of identity, ancestry, resilience and more, curated by Springfield resident Aprell May, who has ancestry from the Mohawk tribe. Themes and stories are told through the words and voices of contemporary native peoples. The most important theme being, ‘We’re Still Here.’

Jenny Powers, the Director of Springfield Science Museum said, “Our Native American hall has mostly shown history and not supported the fact that many native people are still living in our area and so we really wanted to infuse that into our hall, bring in native voices and show people that they are indeed still here.”

This project is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and aims to spread the message that native Americans haven’t disappeared and rather have a rich history and culture to this day even in western Massachusetts.

The exhibit runs through June 30th 2023.

