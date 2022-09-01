Election results certified despite minor ballot shortage concerns

Last week’s primary results were certified by the elections canvassing commission at the capitol on Thursday.

Election officials said it went smoothly, despite a shortage of ballots in key counties.

“Everything went great and that’s why we were able to certify the election in a timely manner,” Florida Secretary of State, Cord Byrd said.

Election officials reported they ran out of republican ballots at voting precincts in High Springs, Newberry, and Alachua.

“In every election, there are complaints that are made, some of them formal and some of them informal. There was nothing of a serious nature that we were looking at this time,” Byrd said.

Florida’s elections canvassing commission includes Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

When the governor was asked about the issue, he told Floridians to “stay tuned.”

“There’s some local jurisdictions that just don’t care about the laws,” DeSantis said. “Well, we do and we think it’s important, so if you’re not able to run an election right then we obviously would want to hold people accountable. So stay tuned on that.”

Now that the results are official, election supervisors in each county are able to review what went wrong in order to solve any problems before voters head to the polls again in less than 10 weeks.

