China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CNET
Samsung Is Launching Yet Another Cheap 5G Phone in the US
Samsung's new Galaxy A23 5G phone adds a $300 option to the line's A-series of phones. The cheaper phone comes as inflation is hitting phone customers who are looking for cheaper smartphone options. Samsung is bringing its new $300 Galaxy A23 5G phone to the US, which adds another model...
Android Authority
The new and improved Matebook X Pro fixes Huawei's silliest laptop problem
Huawei’s slow drift into consumer tech obscurity has been a sad sight to witness. In what now feels like an overnight switch, a juggernaut on course for world domination shrank into an industry minnow, with the US trade ban effectively crippling its mobile strategy outside of its homeland of China.
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Android Authority
What is Dropbox and how to use it?
It's more than just cloud storage. Cloud storage is an essential service that everyone needs. It’s a great way to back up, save, and share important documents and photos and quickly and easily access files across devices. Some services even make collaboration easy with built-in productivity tools and third-party integration. Dropbox is one of the more popular cloud storage services around and is an excellent option for anyone considering signing up for one. What is Dropbox, and how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🌟 The stars of IFA 2022
We talk foldable laptops, bendable TVs, rampant heatwaves, and more in this edition of the Daily Authority. 🕶 Good day, and welcome to the Monday edition of the Daily Authority. Happy Labor Day to all those who celebrate, and we hope this is the only email you’re reading today.
Android Authority
Samsung shows love to older foldables and smartwatches with big updates
Android 12L is coming to Samsung's previous foldable phones, One UI Watch 4.5 to older watches. Samsung is starting to push out Android 12L to all of its foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be the first to get the software. One UI 4.5...
Android Authority
How to change the Siri voice
There's still no Scottish Siri, though. Siri has come a long way since it was first introduced. These days, you can choose from different voices and different accents, which is helpful if you have a distinctive voice that Siri has trouble understanding. Here’s how to change the Siri voice to something that sounds a bit more like you.
Android Authority
Here’s a quick video unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro
This looks like a retail unit of the Pixel 7 Pro and someone gave it an unboxing. Well there you go guys full on unboxing of the Pixel 7 Pro 👀 enjoy!! #Google #pixel7pro #teampixel #googlepixel pic.twitter.com/z0o9dRWnPr. — Neil Sargeant (@Neil_Sarg) September 3, 2022. Google preempted a lot of...
Android Authority
Google Pixel 6a just $200 right now without a trade-in, only one small caveat
Even if you can't jump through this one hoop, you'll still earn a hefty discount on the phone. The Google Pixel 6a has a starting price of $449. We’ve written before about how we think this is too high for the phone to really succeed. Thankfully, there has been more than one Google Pixel 6a deal recently that has made the phone much more affordable. Wouldn’t you know it, we have another one today.
Android Authority
How to delete your Dropbox account
Dropbox is a popular cloud storage service, but many competitors are out there, with many offering cheaper premium plans or more free storage. Dropbox has also been subject to a few security issues over the years. You might not want to keep your Dropbox account for whatever reason. Here’s how to delete your Dropbox account.
