Oldham County, KY

WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

La Grange siblings awarded Coast Guard scholarships

LA GRANGE, Ky. — La Grange Siblings Matthew and Marques Lassell were among 168 scholarship recipients awarded this year by theCoast Guard Foundation. They are children of Coast Guard Petty Officer David Lassell and will be attending the University of Kentucky this fall. Coast Guard Foundation scholarships benefit children...
LA GRANGE, KY
WLKY.com

Shively Police find family of lost small child

SHIVELY, Ky. — Shively Police have now found the family of a lost child. Authorities credit help from the community and media in reuniting the child with his family. Officers were called out to respond to a report of a child alone in the area of Crums Lane and Hartlage Court just after 4 p. m. Sunday.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

WorldFest brings big crowds to Downtown Louisville on last day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop big crowds from coming to WorldFest. Event organizers predict this year's turnout could be record-breaking. WorldFest, Louisville's premier international festival, celebrated its 20th Anniversary downtown. The annual event at the Belvedere brings authentic food, goods, and entertainment to the city from all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after being shot in Newburg, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood, police say. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Señor Iguanas owner opening new brunch spot in former Bob Evans

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Laurel Deppen) — Segoviano Management Group Inc. will open its fifth restaurant concept this fall,according to Louisville Business First. The group is the owner of restaurants in Louisville and Southern Indiana, including La Catrina in New Albany, Señor Iguanas in Louisville and Clarksville, El Catrin in Sellersburg and Taqueria Don Juan in Clarksville.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Golden Alert issued for 83-year-old man suffering from dementia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing man with dementia. The man they are looking for is 83-year-old David Miller. LMPD said he was last seen in the 10000 block of Bardstown Bluff Road in the Thixton neighborhood on Monday around 12:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ohio State hands Louisville volleyball its first loss of season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8 Ohio State University volleyball team beat No. 3 Louisville in four sets on Sunday afternoon inside L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. It was the Cards' first loss of the season. As a result, University of Louisville is now 5-1 overall this year. Meanwhile,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LouCity FC clinches playoff spot for eighth straight season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not only did Louisville City FC snap a two-game skid on Saturday night, it also clinched a playoff berth. The boys in purple beat Sacramento Republic FC 3-1 in front of the home crowd, solidifying a playoff spot for the eighth straight season. “There are guys...
LOUISVILLE, KY

