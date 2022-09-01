Read full article on original website
Nunya Bizniss
4d ago
We need true crime shows to come to Waco...it would be interesting to hear about the things that happened in Waco before and a little after my time (1988). Never heard of this one, glad he was caught and RIP to Mrs Rita
4
KWTX
Temple man charged with online harassment after many incidents against ex-girlfriend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 35-year-old Temple man has been charged with online harassment with a fake persona after allegedly creating multiple dating profiles with his ex-girlfriend’s information. Raymond Vasquez Velasquez, 35, was arrested Aug. 8 and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
News Channel 25
Temple police searching for missing teen
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz. Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas. She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is also reported to wear glasses,...
WacoTrib.com
Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay
Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
KWTX
Driver in Loop 340 crash charged with manslaughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rafe William Kalama, 19, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of James May,46, on July 30. Waco Police officers were called around 4:37 a.m. to the Loop 340 West Bound Access Road and Marlin Highway Southbound Access Road. According to police, a...
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges In The Deaths Of Two Brazos County Men
A Hearne man in the Brazos County jail awaiting trials on felony charges last Christmas Eve is now accused of capital murder in the deaths of two men in Bryan in August of last year. Bryan police social media states that 20 year old Jaime Serna shot 20 year old...
wtaw.com
Two High Speed Chases In Brazos County During The Holiday Weekend
A San Antonio couple is in the Brazos County jail after they were arrested following a chase that began in Bryan and ended west of Hearne in Milam County. According to DPS arrest reports, a trooper wanted to stop a car on Friday for expired registration and a brake light that was not working. The car ran multiple stop signs in Bryan and Hearne before the car was stopped by spike strips that were placed on FM 485 by Milam County sheriff’s deputies. Troopers recovered multiple nuggets of marijuana that were thrown out during the chase. A search of the car led to finding between five and eight pounds of marijuana and 50 grams of heroin. Before going to jail, both the driver and passenger were taken to a Bryan hospital after telling troopers they ingested heroin during the pursuit. The driver, 31 year old Yuriko Morales, was held Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $67,000 dollars. The passenger, 34 year old Edward Rodriguez-Gonzales, is held on a parole violation and bonds on the new charges totaling $51,000 dollars.
KWTX
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested on Friday after they led a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on a high-speed chase. According to police, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver passenger car at the northbound intersection of Texas 6 and Old Reliance road after they noticed a defective Hi-Mounted stop lamp and expired registration. The driver, Yuriko Morales, continued to drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
KWTX
Man found with gunshot wound in North Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White after being shot on Saturday evening in downtown Killeen. Killeen police officers responded at approximately 5:43 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of North 12th Street in reference to a shooting disturbance. Officers arrived and...
Affidavit reveals Waco woman's murder was over sale of stolen lumber
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article was published August 16 and is unrelated to this story. A mother and daughter in Coryell County are both charged with murder in connection to the death of a Waco woman, according to an arrest affidavit from the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
Waco man sentenced in death of woman struck, killed by stray bullet
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 20-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in the March 2021 shooting death of a woman police said was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in her apartment. Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in...
fox44news.com
Arrests made after search at local hotel
WOODWAY / ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after a search warrant led to a seizure of several items and drugs at a local hotel. Robinson Police Department Lt. Tracy O’Connor tells FOX 44 News that Criminal Investigations executed a search warrant in Woodway on Tuesday. They recovered three stolen guns, multiple stolen credit cards, four ounces of marijuana, and ten grams of cocaine. The guns were stolen from a residence in Robinson.
fox44news.com
Person survives ejection from vehicle in Falls County
SATIN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is ejected from a vehicle in a rollover accident in Falls County, and is expected to be okay. According to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at County Road 417 and found the rolled vehicle with the ejected driver. This person was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle.
Motorcyclist loses control of bike in a fatal accident in Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 51-year-old man from Nolanville, Texas lost his life early this morning in a fatal motorcycle crash in Nolan County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Garth Adam Johnson died in the accident which happened around 12:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 84 less than a mile north […]
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
People believed to be driving truck involved in fatal hit-and-run questioned by Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning. Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved. Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St....
Suspect apprehended after suspicious vehicle spotted in Gatesville High
Gatesville ISD said a suspect has been apprehended after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the high school parking lot and all campuses went into "secure mode."
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday
BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
Over 50 Ukrainian children spent the weekend at a Killeen camp, strengthening their community, 6,000 miles from home
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Roughly 50 Ukrainian children and their parents gathered in Central Texas for a weekend long camp meant to build community for those finding refuge from the war. Peaceable kingdom by variety and rotary district 5870 teamed up to host the camp and its visitors in Killeen.
