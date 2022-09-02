ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden, NC

Video of worker in NC getting 1st paycheck goes viral on Tiktok

By WLOS staff
 3 days ago

Video of 28-year-old Dale Beck celebrating her first paycheck from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream has gone viral, getting more than 4 million views on TikTok.

The ice cream franchise, with the mission of hiring people with disabilities, opened in Arden two months ago. It originated in Texas as an ice cream company creating jobs for adults with disabilities.

And from Beck's video, you can see the business has created a lot of smiles for customers and employees.

"In the midst of the day-to-day and the stress of working this business, you wonder, 'My god, what have we gotten ourselves into?'" franchise owner Pete Brewer said. "When I watch Dale's video, it was a full-stop moment when you go, 'Wait a minute, we're doing the right thing.'"

Beck's video has also caught the attention of David Muir.

A NC man went viral on social media after Beyonce' featured him in her first ever TikTok video . Kevante Tatum is known on the social media app for his dance moves while working the runway at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) in Greensboro.

